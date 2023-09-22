Chuck Inglish has shared the backstory of “Black Mags,” one of his earliest hits with the Cool Kids, revealing that the beat wasn’t even originally made for the duo.

“Ive always wondered what I was on when I made the Black Mags beat,” the 38-year-old tweeted on Thursday (September 21). “Then i realized.. it was shrooms [fist emoji].”

He then added: “It was a Boldy [James] song we had tucked from 06. I made that beat for Cousin [but he] went to jail for the summer and I took his shit off. and boom.”

Inglish and James, who are actually cousins, have worked together multiple times since the song released in 2007. Last year, the producer even teased a collaborative album by them on Twitter, saying that it was “in motion.”

Just last month, Boldy James put speculation to rest by confirming that he is indeed related to Snoop Dogg, proving that Hip Hop runs in his family.

During an interview with Acton Entertainment posted in late August, the Detroit native was asked if the Death Row veteran is his cousin. Without specifying their exact relation, the 41-year-old said that him and Snoop are in fact family.

“My people used to always tell me that we was related to [Snoop and his family] even before I was doin’ music,” he said. “A lot of people tell me the ‘Speed Demon’ video with me and Alchemist, they tell me, with that Supreme jersey I had on, I looked like Snoop in ‘Gin and Juice’ … and I don’t see the similarities a lot, but I get it.”

He added: “There’s word from my family that that’s really my family. I just never met him or we never bumped into each other.”

Elsewhere in the interview, James addressed Eminem tweeting at him earlier this year after suffering a nasty car crash.

“The Eminem shoutout, wishing me a speedy recovery, it definitely meant a lot because, y’know, a lot of people that was close to me didn’t even wish me well in my situation, so that meant the world to me,” he said at the time.