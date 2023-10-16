The unlikely trio of 1980s action hero Chuck Norris, 1990s pop star Vanilla Ice and Australian singer-turned-actress Sophie Monk have joined the action-comedy Zombie Plane from Australian production and distribution banner Radioactive and U.S. production company Entertainment Squad (a subsidiary of Studio Dome).

Zombie Plane centers on a secret government organization that recruits celebrities to be undercover agents, who together must save humanity from an imminent zombie attack. Norris, Ice and Monk play themselves (actually, Norris plays Commander Chuck Norris, who mentored and trained Ice into becoming a deadly secret agent), but the feature is reportedly full of of celebrity cameos, with a ’90s pop soundtrack including tracks by Ice himself.

Directed by Lav Bodnaruk and Michael Pier of Chop Shop Post (a post-production and VFX house whose recent work includes Paramount+’s Last King of the Cross and Amazon’s Trope), the film was shot earlier this year in Australia with the support of Screen Australia.

“Audiences can expect a wild ride,” said producer and Radioactive managing director Jessica Butland (Ruby’s Choice, The Red). “Vanilla Ice is in his element as secret agent and Chuck Norris having trained him is excellent and it just works.”

Added executive producer and Entertainment Squad founder Shaked Berenson (Turbo Kid, Tales of Halloween): “Zombie Plane uses comedy, the zombie genre and ’90s nostalgia as a vehicle, to comment on pop-culture as much as it feeds it, creating unforgettable one-liners and situational comedy ‘to the extreme.’”

Studio Dome will launch international sales at the upcoming American Film Market in November.