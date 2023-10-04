Flattened rice (poha) and puffed rice (murmura) are the 2 forms of rice, commonly consumed in India along with rice in its original grain form. This Puffed Rice Snack or Churumuri is a popular street food from Karnataka in South India. It is also indigenously known as Masala Mandakki and is a vegan, gluten-free, and scrumptious snack made from puffed rice and a few more ingredients. Just get all of it in place and toss this Churumuri Recipe within 10 to 15 minutes.

What is Churumuri

If you ever happen to visit the scenic Karnataka in Southern India, you will see that there are many ways a Churumuri is made there. Also known as Mandakki in Kannada language, the dish varies from one region to another within the state.

There are many dry and wet snacks made from puffed rice all over the Indian subcontinent. While this Churumuri or Masala Mandakki is a tasty South Indian special, there are others like Bhel Puri and Jhal Muri that belong to the Western and Eastern India respectively.

Sometimes, when I am short of time, I choose to make this Churumuri recipe as an evening snack because it is certainly easy to prepare. Unlike bhel puri, you don’t need the sweet and spicy chutneys for this.

The recipe doesn’t call for potatoes. So, you’re saving that boiling time too. Although, sometimes I do quickly steam potatoes in the Instant Pot or pressure cooker, cut it into cubes and add to the Masala Mandakki. It just perks up the taste.

So, within 15 minutes you are all sorted to serve a healthy, scrumptious and filling snack.

About This Recipe

Here I have shared a really quick version of this Puffed Rice Snack or Masala Mandakki. One of the main ingredients of this Karnataka style Churumuri recipe is coconut oil which brings in a great taste and even elevates it to another level.

You can skip it; in case you don’t have it at home. Although it will change the flavor profile. You can even add ghee like I do sometimes. But we always prefer the flavor of the coconut oil over ghee. Once you try it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

While using coconut oil, make sure to use edible variety and not the cosmetic one which is used as a hair oil. Edible coconut oil is easily available online or at super stores in the market.

This Mandakki recipe is spicy, tangy and crunchy, which is liked by one and all. It has a mélange of vegetables like onions, tomatoes, carrots and the crisp texture from the roasted or masala peanuts.

If you get your hands on the special Bangalore style spicy roasted peanuts or Congress Kadelakai, use that.

The spice factor comes from the green chillies and red chilli powder. Though you can skip green chilies and play with the quantity of the red chili powder too according to what you prefer. For the tang burst, I always add lemon juice.

In the mango season, you can make this Churumuri recipe with finely chopped raw or unripe mangoes. It tastes fab like that.

You can also add cucumber for an extra element of nutrition. This specific recipe serves two, but can be easily scaled up and made for larger servings.

Step-by-Step Guide

How to make Churumuri

Preparation

1. Peel, rinse and finely chop 1 small to medium size onion. Also, rinse and finely chop 1 medium size tomato. Rinse, peel and grate 1 small carrot.

Rinse and finely chop 1 green chili and some coriander leaves. Keep aside.

In the mango season, you can also add 1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped green mango. Use a fine grater for grating carrot.

2. Next, heat ½ tablespoon coconut oil in a pan or kadai. Keep the heat to low or medium-low. Add 2 cups puffed rice.

Roasting puffed rice helps in crisping them up and keeping them the same for some time.

3. Mix, stir often for 2 to 3 minutes on low to medium-low heat.

4. Roast puffed rice grains till they are crispy and crunchy. Do not brown the puffed rice.

Make Churumuri

5. Place the pan with the puffed rice on your kitchen counter and wait for 2 to 3 minutes. Then, sprinkle 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder and 2 to 3 pinches turmeric powder.

Also, add ½ tablespoon coconut oil and ¼ cup roasted peanuts, masala peanuts or Congress Kadlekai (Bangalore style spicy roasted peanuts).

If using any other type of red chili powder, then add ¼ to ½ teaspoon of it depending on its spiciness and pungency.

Additionally, you can even add ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder at this step.

6. Season with 2 to 3 pinches black salt and ¼ to ⅓ teaspoon regular salt or add as per taste. You can even skip black salt, if you do not have it.

7. Mix well the coconut oil, spice powders, peanuts and salts with the puffed rice evenly. The coconut oil will melt with the heat and warmth of the roasted puffed rice.

8. Now, add the finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, grated carrots and 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves.

While preparing Mandakki for small kids, you can skip or add less of the Kashmiri red chili powder and green chilies.

If using boiled potatoes, then add at this step. Peel the potatoes and chop them before adding. You can add 1 medium to large boiled potato.

9. Quickly add ½ to 1 teaspoon lemon juice. You can even squeeze lemon juice directly from halved lemons. You can add less or more lemon juice as per your taste buds.

10. Mix quickly.

11. Serve Churumuri immediately. If you serve after some time, the puffed rice becomes soggy.

While serving, you can garnish with 2 tablespoons sev (fried gram flour vermicelli) and a few chopped coriander leaves.

Expert Tips

If you have brown puffed rice over white puffed rice, make Churumuri with that only. Don’t worry, it still will be delicious. Roast puffed rice till crisp, and not brown. For a more filling Churumuri, add 1 medium to large boiled, peeled and cubed potato. You can even add 2 tablespoons coconut oil if you want. Roast the puffed rice in 1 tablespoon coconut oil first and then add the remaining 1 tablespoon coconut oil later when adding the ground spice powders and salt. Skip coconut oil if you do not have it. Use sunflower oil or ghee instead. Whether to add less or more red chili powder and green chilies, that depends on your taste preference. If making for kids, you can skip or add fewer green chilies and less Kashmiri red chili powder. You can add about ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder too along with the other spice powders. Quantity of lemon juice can be adjusted according to what you prefer. You can add 1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped unripe mangoes when in season. Skip black salt, in case not there.

This Churumuri Recipe from the blog archives first published on February 2019 has been updated and republished on October 2023.