Ciara has been flexing her clapback muscle as of late, and this time, the target of her sassy snapbacks is a college basketball coach, who made the mistake of miscategorizing her latest music.

Kenia Cole, an assistant basketball coach for the College of William & Mary, took to Twitter on Sunday (August 20) to announce that CiCi is “making TikTok music ATP.”

Ciara, without missing a beat, clapped back with the quickness. “And… you’re watching…” she wrote, “taking time to comment. Gotta love it. #CiCi EP.”

She making Tik Tok music atp https://t.co/AumjNvPhuU — Kenia Cole (@Coach1Nia) August 20, 2023

And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it 😂🥰 #CiCi EP https://t.co/nziIMVkpBB — Ciara (@ciara) August 20, 2023

This is the second time in just as many days that Ciara has had to put someone in their place. On Friday (August 18), the expecting mother and wife took to Instagram to put a troll in their place after they commented on a photo of the singer.

Cici, who is expecting her fourth child — and her third with football star Russell Wilson — wasn’t impressed when a user by the name of Miss_Ladytesha attempted to criticize the size of her feet.

“What damn shoe size does she wear?” the troll wrote (via The Neighborhood Talk), to which Ciara responded: “Big enough to kick your a$$. Cici out 8/18.”

The “Goodies” singer kept her baby bump hidden while shooting the video for “How We Roll,” which sees her partake in a friendly dance battle with Chris Brown. The clip boasts over nine million views on YouTube since being released earlier this month.

Despite them being two of the biggest R&B stars of their generation, the song marks just the third collaboration between CiCi and Breezy following 2009’s “Turntables” and Ludacris’ “How Low (Remix),” which dropped the following year.

Ciara and Russ already share a six-year-old daughter named Sienna and a three-year-old son named Win. CiCi is also the mother to nine-year-old Future Zhair, who she shares with her ex Future.

Ciara showed off her new baby bump in a playful new photoshoot, one week after announcing that she and Russell Wilson are expecting baby number three.

The R&B singer took to Instagram last week to showcase her “CiCi Mama” photoshoot, which found Ciara donning pig tails, a tank top, spiked combat boots and not least a well-defined baby bump.

CiCi told fans of her pregnancy news via social media earlier this month, sharing a video of her hanging poolside and showing off her baby bump through her bathing suit while dancing to “How We Roll.”

You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib,” she captioned the post, channeling her steamy lyrics.

CiCi’s Denver Broncos quarterback husband commented: “Love you momma #HowWeRoll,” while Normani, Ella Mai, JT, Serena Williams, Natalia Bryant and more also congratulated the happy couple.

“OMGGG CONGRATULATIONS @ciara @dangerusswilson I am screaming for y’all,” Normani wrote. Williams added: “Awwww this made me cry.”