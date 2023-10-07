Ciara has shared details about her relationship with Future, with whom she has a child, explaining exactly when she knew they were done.

In an interview with Call Her Daddy published on Thursday (October 5), the R&B singer discussed her state of mind as she realized her relationship with the “Turn On the Lights” rapper needed to end.

“It’s almost like your tastebuds change,” she began. “You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like ‘What are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I’m looking for a change but what does that mean?’”

“I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full,” she continued. “When you’re tired, you’re tired and don’t nobody want to be tired all the time. Those are things that come to my mind when I process, when I was making a pivotal moment in my life.”

Ciara then touched on having a child with the trap legend, who she dated from 2012 till 2014, and its broader implications.

“When you have a child, it’s very important to me, it’s no time to play around,” the 37-year-old said. “I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?

Ciara met and married NFL quarterback Russell Wilson soon after splitting from Future. Seven years into their relationship, the pair is now gearing up to welcome their third child together.

“We just kept talking and talking and talking, and it was crazy. We were aligned on everything we talked about. I knew I had never felt anything like that before,” she said about meeting the Denver Broncos athlete in 2015.

She added: “He’s an incredible father. Observing him with all our children is truly heartwarming. It’s not just heartwarming; it’s incredibly attractive, if I may be candid. Let me tell you, ladies, when a guy dives into parenting duties, changes diapers, and shows up at teacher-parent conferences, it’s like, ‘Wow!’”

Contrarily, the “Dose” vocalist has had a vastly different experience raising a child with Future, so much so that she didn’t even have to use language to let people know how co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend is going.

In mid-September, the Atlanta star sat down with The Shade Room for a chat, during which the host asked: “What is co-parenting like for you guys?”

With nothing but a long, drawn-out cackle, Ciara answered the question without uttering a single word.