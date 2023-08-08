Ciara has revealed that she’s expecting her third child with husband Russell Wilson which will be her fourth in total.

CiCi made the announcement on Tuesday (August 8) with an Instagram clip of her hanging poolside and showing off her baby bump through her bathing suit while dancing to her sultry new Chris Brown-assisted single “How We Roll.”

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib,” she captioned the post channeling her steamy lyrics from the track.

Her Denver Broncos quarterback husband commented: “Love you momma #HowWeRoll.”

Watch the clip below:

Ciara received plenty of love in her comment section from the likes of Normani, Ella Mai, JT, Sevyn Streeter, Vanessa Bryant and more.

“OMGGG CONGRATULATIONS @ciara @dangerusswilson I am screaming for y’all,” Normani wrote.

Ciara and Russ already have a daughter Sienna, 6, and a three-year-old son named Win together. CiCi is also the mother to nine-year-old Future Zhair (Baby Future), who she had with her ex Future.

CiCi kept her baby bump hidden for the visual of her Chris Brown collab “How We Roll,” which finds her in a friendly dance battle with the R&B titan. The clip boasts over three million views since being released last Friday (August 4).

Despite them being two of the biggest R&B stars of their generation, it marks just the third collaboration between the pair following 2009’s “Turntables” and Ludacris’ “How Low (Remix),” which dropped the following year.

The Virginia-bred hitmaker faced fresh backlash after joining forces with Ciara on her new single as she gears up for her album arriving on August 18.

“Who still works with Chris brown these days. So disappointed and disgusted,” one fan wrote to Instagram, while another put: “Damn this is so sad. I loved Ciara so much.”

It appears that Chris Brown caught wind of the criticism, and while plugging his and Ciara’s new single on social media following its midnight release, he took a moment to fire back at the hate.

“WEIRDOS: didn’t we cancel Chris Brown?” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Me: IM STILL ALIVE [smirking face emoji].”