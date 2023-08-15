Ciara has shown off her new baby bump in a playful new photoshoot, one week after announcing that she and Russell Wilson are expecting baby number 3.

The R&B singer took to Instagram on Monday (August 14) to showcase her “CiCi Mama” photoshoot, which found Ciara donning pig tails, a tank top, spiked combat boots and not least a well-defined baby bump.

CiCi previously shared her pregnancy news on August 8 on social media, sharing a video of her hanging poolside and showing off her baby bump through her bathing suit while dancing to her sultry new Chris Brown-assisted single “How We Roll.”

You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib,” she captioned the post, channeling her steamy lyrics.

CiCi’s Denver Broncos quarterback husband commented: “Love you momma #HowWeRoll,” while Normani, Ella Mai, JT, Serena Williams, Natalia Bryant and more also congratulated the happy couple.

“OMGGG CONGRATULATIONS @ciara @dangerusswilson I am screaming for y’all,” Normani wrote. Williams added: “Awwww this made me cry.”

Ciara and Russ already share a six-year-old daughter named Sienna and a three-year-old son named Win. CiCi is also the mother to nine-year-old Future Zhair, who she had with her ex Future.

The “Goodies” singer kept her baby bump hidden while shooting the video for “How We Roll,” which finds her in a friendly dance battle with Chris Brown. The clip boasts over six million views on YouTube since being released on August 4.

Despite them being two of the biggest R&B stars of their generation, the song marks just the third collaboration between CiCi and Breezy following 2009’s “Turntables” and Ludacris’ “How Low (Remix),” which dropped the following year.

Ciara faced some backlash after the track was initially announced, with some fans unhappy at her working with a man who has a history of violence against women.

“Who still works with Chris brown these days. So disappointed and disgusted,” one fan wrote on her Instagram page, while another put: “Damn this is so sad. I loved Ciara so much.”

Breezy inevitably caught wind of the criticism, and while plugging his and Ciara’s new single on social media following its midnight release, took a moment to fire back at the critics.

“WEIRDOS: didn’t we cancel Chris Brown?” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Me: IM STILL ALIVE [smirking face emoji].”