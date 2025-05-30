Cicadas are back at it again in 2025, already emerging in droves to announce the approach of summer with their screeches. If you live in the Eastern U.S., get ready to meet (and hear) Brood XIV (14), this year’s batch of periodical cicadas.

Cicadas in Brood XIV have begun to pop up in multiple states, climbing out of the underground holes that they’ve spent the last 17 years in. Now, they’ll dedicate the entire month of June to mating and laying eggs before dying. Learn more about the lives of these noisy insects and what makes Brood XIV so noteworthy.

Cicadas From South to North

Periodical cicadas consist of seven species, falling under 15 broods that either emerge every 13 or 17 years. They’re not the same as annual cicadas, which arrive every summer in much smaller numbers and don’t have the same synchronized development.

Most years, one brood of periodical cicadas makes an appearance above ground. However, 2024 was an extraordinary year for cicadas because two adjacent broods (XIII and XIX) overlapped. The rare double-brood event was a must-see, since the next double-brood won’t occur until 2037 (IX and XIX will emerge together, but they aren’t adjacent).

This year’s Brood XIV — a 17-year brood — won’t bring as much cicada chaos as last year, but its range is undoubtedly impressive. Cicadas will appear mostly in the Midwest and South, with a large swath concentrated from southern Ohio, down through Kentucky, and Tennessee. Their prevalence in Kentucky has led some to designate Brood XIV as the “Bourbon Brood”.

Cicadas in Brood XIV will also appear as far south as northern Georgia and as far north as Long Island, New York, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Brood XIV is notable for being the second largest brood after XIX, a 13-year brood referred to as “The Great Southern Brood.” Brood XIV is also considered to be the ancestral group from which all other 17-year broods have been shaped. This brood holds a special place in history, as its forebears were first recorded by the Pilgrims in the Plymouth Colony in 1634.

Understanding the Cicada Lifecycle

Cicadas in Brood XIV were last seen above ground in 2008; the ones that lived back then laid the eggs that have now become the fully-fledged cicadas emerging this year.

The cicada life cycle starts when eggs that are located underground hatch into nymphs, which eat fluid from the roots of trees. The nymphs undergo five juvenile stages over the course of years, molting with each stage. They eventually crawl out of exit tunnels and find a spot to molt one final time, marking the start of adulthood.

Once the adult cicadas’ exoskeleton hardens, they then focus on mating. The males climb up trees and produce their shrill songs en masse, using muscles to vibrate a rigid part of their exoskeletons called tymbals. After mating, a female cicada lays upwards of 600 eggs that will hatch after six to ten weeks, long after all of the adults have died. The newborn nymphs will then fall out of trees and burrow underground to begin the cycle anew.

The Issue with Stragglers

Tracking and mapping periodical cicadas of each brood is an ongoing process that needs updating nearly every year. The majority of broods come out on time, but it turns out that not all cicadas are flawless in their timekeeping.

One factor that complicates tracking efforts is the existence of stragglers, cicadas that emerge earlier or later than their brood is supposed to. Stragglers that arrive at the wrong time could potentially mix with separate, adjacent broods, causing gene flow.

For example, the concern this year is that previous broods could have stragglers that appear late and intermingle with Brood XIV. These stragglers could come from Brood X, which last emerged 4 years ago (and stragglers tend to emerge 1 or 4 years after their parent brood).

There usually aren’t many stragglers for any given year, and they’re often picked out quickly by predators. However, some survive and influence nearby broods that emerge on time, which can throw off the data that scientists collect.

Beyond the inevitable racket that they’ll create, cicadas are entirely harmless. They don’t bite or sting, but at the very least, be prepared for a loud month ahead.

