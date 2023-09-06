The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) will honor two of its own during its 25th annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards.

Cinematographer and director Janusz Kamiński — who won Oscars for lensing his longtime collaborator Steven Spielberg’s films Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan — will be honored with the Panavision-presented Distinguished Filmmaker Award; and cinematographer Stephen Lighthill, a past president of the American Society of Cinematographers, will accept the ASC Mentor Award.

Lighthill is currently Head of Discipline: Cinematography at the AFI Conservatory. He began his career shooting network news and documentaries, including the Oscar-nominated documentary Berkeley, Gimme Shelter and CBS 60 Minutes. His credits include HBO’s Vietnam War Story and CBS’ Nash Bridges.

In addition to his work on Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, Kaminski earned additional Academy Award nominations for lensing Spielberg’s West Side Story, Lincoln, War Horse, Amistad and for Julian Schnabel’s The Diving Bell and the Butterfly. He’s been Spielberg’s DP since 1993 and additionally directs films and TV productions.

“We’re delighted to award two of the most influential film artists and practitioners of our craft at this year’s ECA ceremony,” says ECA chairs Steven Poster and Jimmy Matlosz in a joint statement.

The ECA showcase will be held Oct. 1 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center Wolf Theater. Lighthill will accept the Mentor Award on Sep. 29 at the ASC Clubhouse.

As previously announced, the eight recipients of the Emerging Cinematographer Awards are Petros Antoniadis, Connor Van Bodell, Drew Dawson, Edward Guinn, Brook Lee Karner, Grant MacAllister, Sarah Anne Pierpont and Yusuke Sato.