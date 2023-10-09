CINCINNATI — Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Hansen, and Vice President – Treasurer and Investor Relations, Jared Mattingley, will participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City, NY on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Cintas management will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact a J.P. Morgan representative.

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

J. Michael Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – 513-972-2079

Jared S. Mattingley, Vice President – Treasurer & Investor Relations – 513-972-4195

