Being in the C-suite is a high-pressure job with long hours, board responsibilities, and intense scrutiny. But what is it like to be a top executive when you’re off the clock?

Fortune’s series, The Good Life, shows how up-and-coming leaders spend their time and money outside of work.

Today, we meet Cisco’s U.K. CEO, Sarah Walker.

The 45-year-old Fortune 500 boss started out in the world of work at her local sports centre, manually setting up bowling pins at just 11 years old.

74 Cisco’s rank on the Fortune 500

Looking back, she says, the early job experience taught her “a ton of skills I would later use in my future sales career, like staying self-motivated and gamifying work to keep things fun and productive.”

Unlike aspirational new hires today—Gen Z job hops every two years and three months, on average—since her bowling stint, Walker has had just two employers.

But you’d be foolish to think that means her career was by any means stagnant.

In 1997, Walker joined the £18 billion ($24 bn) British telecommunications giant BT, where she scaled its ranks over 25 years, from the sales team to its director of corporate and public sector.

Promotion after promotion, she earned multiple internal “Directors Club Awards”—recognition that came with lavish reward trips. One of the most memorable? A once-in-a-lifetime getaway to Cannes and Monaco with her mum.

“Fun fact? Nearly every internet connection in the U.K. touches Cisco. From the NHS to the police force and even the FTSE 100, we help keep things connected and secure,” Sarah Walker

Following a mini micro-retirement, she then joined Cisco as managing director in 2022. Just two years later, she was promoted to the top job as chief executive of Cisco U.K. and Ireland—now she’s steering the tech giant through the fast lane of digital transformation, with clients ranging from high-street retailers to global banks.

“Fun fact? Nearly every internet connection in the U.K. touches Cisco. From the NHS to the police force and even the FTSE 100, we help keep things connected and secure,” she adds. “I’m beyond excited to keep the momentum going.”

The finances

Fortune: What’s been the best investment you’ve ever bought?

I’ve always been quite sensible with money. I had a relatively comfortable upbringing, which, whilst we didn’t want for anything, taught me valuable lessons on budgeting and prioritising what’s important. At 18, I took the plunge and got my first mortgage—it felt like the smart move at the time.

The property was £45,000 which felt like a huge number back in the day. It put me firmly on the property ladder early, which I’m super grateful for.

And the worst?

Ah, cars when I was younger! The alloys on some of them were worth more than the car itself.

If you have children, what does your childcare arrangements look like?

My two are older now—one’s off to university, and the other is a pretty self-sufficient 15-year-old with a part-time job at an after-school club. Those hectic childcare days are (thankfully) behind me, although I still very clearly remember the juggle!

“At 18, I took the plunge and got my first mortgage—it felt like the smart move at the time.”

What are your living arrangements like: Swanky apartment in the city or suburban sprawling?

I am lucky to be living in my forever home, which is a restored Victorian house in the Wirral. I love being able to head back home and spending time on the coast after a busy week of travelling. It means I have my family and friends on my doorstep. Technically, I’m 30 seconds from the office, as I primarily work from home when not travelling. The nearest Cisco office is approximately 50 miles away, and it’s about 200 miles to our office in London. All my senior leadership team is based outside of London so we meet up all over the U.K.

How do you commute to work?

Most days, it’s just a quick walk up the stairs to my home office! But when I’m visiting customers or partners, I’m all about mixing it up; planes, trains, cars, you name it. That said, I do love a good road trip.

Do you carry a wallet?

I’ve got a purse for every occasion to match my bags, though these days Apple Pay is my go-to.

What personal finance advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

Keep doing what you’re doing, but don’t waste so much on rubbish cars!

What’s the one subscription you can’t live without?

Amazon Prime. It’s not just deliveries—I’ve got so many auto-renewing subscriptions tied to it. Losing it would be chaos!

Where’s your go-to wristwatch from?

For everyday wear, it’s my Apple Watch. I’m obsessed with the data (comes with the job!). For special moments, I’m lucky enough to be able to wear my Rolex, or a beautiful Cartier watch that my husband gave me for my 30th.

The necessities

How do you get your daily coffee fix?

I’m more of a matcha fan these days! I use my Krups coffee machine as a high-tech milk frother to mix almond milk with matcha powder.

What about eating on the go?

When I’m in the office, Itsu is my usual go-to place. If I’m grabbing a sit-down meal, I love light Japanese food—I’m a big fan of Roka.

Where do you buy groceries?

I am a traditionalist. In our household, Sunday mornings are spent doing the ‘big shop’ in Sainsbury’s. During the week, we’ll grab quick top-ups from M&S.

How often in a week do you dine out versus cook at home?

We tend to cook most nights as the kitchen is the heart of our home. But Saturdays are usually an eating-out day, squeezed between the kids’ football and taking the dog for a walk.

Where do you shop for your work wardrobe?

For me, it’s all about the style, not the label! Everything from Zara to vintage designer brands makes it into my wardrobe.

The treats

Are you the proud owner of any futuristic gadgets?

I recently took the plunge and bought my husband the Meta glasses for Christmas, which have proven to be great fun for all the family. Plus, I’ve got an Oura ring that’s become my go-to for tracking my sleep and wellness goals.

I have become quite fascinated with wellness in my 40’s, I love the insights the Oura ring shares, resilience, readiness. It is amazing the things it can detect through subtle changes in your body.

How do you unwind from the top job?

Weekends are a whirlwind of family stuff. I’m basically a full-time taxi driver, shuttling the kids to sports clubs and helping them keep up with their social lives. It’s non-stop, but I honestly love switching gears and just being in mum mode.

Cooking dinner and walking the dog are my favourite ways to relax. I’ve also started reformer Pilates, which I’m totally hooked on! And once a month, I book a Reiki session—it’s a game-changer.

What’s the best bonus treat you’ve bought yourself?

Bonuses usually go straight into the holiday fund. The best one was when we took a month out to travel across Australia and Bali, we will remember that trip forever.

How do you treat yourself when you get a promotion?

When I get promoted, it’s usually a new bag! For my recent role as Chief Executive, we kept it simple and celebrated with a lovely family meal.

Take us on holiday with you, what’s next on your vacation list?

Our big trip this year will be a family holiday to Orlando, Florida for what may well be our last family trip to the theme parks before the kids get too old. After the theme parks, we’ll then travel down the coast for the second part of the holiday. We’ve also got a few smaller weekend trips planned, including a visit to the Lake District for my birthday and we’ve booked to go to Paris to celebrate mine and my husband’s 18 year wedding anniversary.

How many days annual leave do you take a year?

We travel about four to five times a year, mixing U.K. staycations with European city breaks and one big family holiday. Lake Windermere and Dubai are regulars for us, but we love exploring new places, too!

Here at The Good Life you don’t have to imagine what life at the top looks like anymore: Get real-life inspiration for how the most successful live life.

Fortune wants to hear from European leaders on what their “Good Life” looks like. Get in touch: orianna.royle@fortune.com

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com