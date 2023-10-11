CIT Bank Standard CD Key Features APY Range 0.30%–5.00% Minimum Balance $1,000 Term Range 6 months to 5 years Compounding Schedule Daily Early Withdrawal Penalty 1-year term or Less: 3 months simple interest

1-3 year term: 6 months simple interest

3-year term or more: 12 months simple interest Grace Period for Penalty-Free Withdrawals 10 days after automatic renewal

In addition to its standard and jumbo term CDs, CIT Bank offers an 11-month no-penalty CD. With an attractive interest rate and a minimum deposit of $1,000, this CD allows you to access your funds at any time before maturity without penalties.

Compare Savings Rates

When it comes to choosing the right CD rate, it’s important to consider more than just APY. Before putting your money in a CD, consider how much you plan to deposit and how long you want your money locked up. Those factors can help you choose the right bank.

Another consideration is the early withdrawal penalty.

Many banks impose a penalty when you withdraw the funds from your CD before the maturity date. These penalties are often based on a certain number of months of interest, as is the case with CIT Bank. Like CIT Bank, some banks may also offer a penalty-free CD. If you think you may need to access your funds before your CD matures, looking at your penalty-free options may be a good idea.

Some banks offer a grace period on CDs during which you can withdraw your money with an early withdrawal penalty. This grace period could be after your CD matures but before it renews, or it could take place after your CD has automatically renewed.

Is CIT Bank CD FDIC Insured? Yes, CDs at CIT Bank are FDIC-insured. Like most banks, CIT Bank’s deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for up to $250,000. If you have CDs or other deposit accounts at multiple banks, you’ll have up to $250,000 of coverage at each bank.

Are CIT Bank CD Rates Competitive? CIT Bank has some of the best maximum CD rates on the market. But whether they are best for you depends on the CD term you are interested in. CIT Bank has high APYs for its CDs with terms of six months, 13 months, and 18 months. However, for its one-, two-, three-, four-, and five-year CD terms, CIT Bank is much less competitive.

How Do You Get the Best CD Rate With CIT Bank? You’ll get the best CD rate with CIT Bank by choosing the six-month term and leaving your money in place until the CD matures. However, because of the short term on this CD, you may have a new interest rate—and possibly a lower one—when your CD renews. If you anticipate interest rates may go down, and you want a longer term, you may have the best return by opting for the 18-month CD.

Are There Fees That CIT Bank Charges to Maintain Your CD? CIT Bank doesn’t charge account opening or maintenance fees on its CDs. The only fee you may be subject to is an early withdrawal fee if you take your money out of the CD before it reaches maturity.