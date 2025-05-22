(Reuters) -Citigroup has launched Citi AI, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its employees in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday.

The tools support internal operations including information retrieval from Citi’s policy library, document summarisation and creation of electronic communications drafts among others, it said in a statement.

“These initiatives are in line with Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s commitment to promoting responsible adoption of AI across the banking industry,” Aveline San, Citi Hong Kong and Macau’s CEO and head of banking, said.

Citi AI is currently available to about 150,000 employees across 11 countries such as the United States, India and Singapore.

The company plans to roll out the tools in more markets this year.

Last week, Reuters reported that Citi is cutting up to 200 information technology contractor roles in China as the bank looks to hire its own staff globally for such operations to improve risk management and data governance.

(Reporting by Nikita Maria Jino in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)