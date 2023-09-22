We all know traffic management is half the game in Cities: Skylines. As for Cities: Skylines 2, it seems the devs at Colossal Order have been paying close attention to the road tools we use most to ease the burdens that busy junctions place on our cities. As such, they look to have added a brand-spanking new tool to help keep traffic flowing, in the form of a No Straight Through road sign tool.

It’s going to be super useful for creating dedicated lanes, as before there were only No Right/Left Turn signs in the game’s Road Tools menu.

The new road tool was spotted by famed Cities road traffic fixer and tea connoisseur, BiffaPlays, when it showed up in the most recent official live stream. And as he notes in his Twitter post, it looks like the devs have finally listened to our requests.

I know it’s just a circle with an arrow crossed out, but I am way too excited about this simple road tool. Why? I’ll bloody tell you why.

Ask any original player, and they’ll tell you one of the best Cities: Skylines mods is Traffic Manager (TM:PE). Within its comprehensive list of tools, you get a couple of super useful ones to improve junction traffic flow with dedicated lanes: Lane Arrows and Lane Connector.

The latter is the more intricate of the two, and allows you to decide which lane vehicles will turn into on a junction. Lane Arrows is the simplified version of this, and the tool Collossal Order is emulating in Cities: Skylines 2. What it does is create dedicated turning lanes for when you’re not too bothered which lane your cims’ vehicles are going to turn into.

(Image credit: Colossal Order)

While Lane Arrows is not as intricate as the Lane Connector tool, the addition of a No Straight Through sign is welcome because it’ll stop people cutting across busy intersections and causing pile-ups. It’s not the best solution, but it at least rounds off the simple road tools nicely, leaving nothing to our little cims’ interpretation.

If you’re more of a mirco-managing Cities player like myself, however, you’ll need to wait for mods to be able to dictate vehicle trajectories to a T.