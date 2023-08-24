Earlier this summer, developer Jump Over The Age revealed Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, a sequel that occurs “some time” after last year’s Citizen Sleeper. Today, Jump Over The Age and publisher Fellow Traveller revealed the sequel will launch on Xbox Series X/S and hit Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The game will also be available on PC and through cloud gaming via Game Pass. Jump Over The Age also released the first-ever look at in-game footage of Citizen Sleeper 2, showcasing a new location called Hexport. Check it out below:

“Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will take players to a new location and once again put them in the body of a Sleeper, an escaped corporate-owned android trying to build a new life for themselves,” a press release reads. “This time, however, players will have a ramshackle ship and a crew they’ve recruited, both of which they will need to steer through a system-wide crisis.”

This sequel will feature the same dice-based tabletop RPG mechanics of the first Citizen Sleeper, with new systems and mechanics “that will provide more depth, complexity, and challenge.”

If you want more Citizen Sleeper right now, you can check out the Helion Dispatches, text-based narrative transmissions from the Pilgrim Seed, a refugee ship. These dispatches expand on the series’ lore, set up the narrative of the upcoming sequel, and bridge the gap between the first and second games. These dispatches are released every month and will continue to be through mid-2024.

There’s no release date for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector yet.

In the meantime, watch the Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector announcement trailer and then read why Citizen Sleeper was one of our favorite games of last year.

