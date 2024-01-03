City Girls‘ JT has teased a new song, demonstrating that she has more than just “good verses.”

On Tuesday (January 2) the Miami native took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a snippet of a soon-to-be-released track called “Sideways.”

“There is something ’bout the way you make me feel/ I wanna be out loud about you/ I want to tell my friends about you/ Something ’bout the way you make me feel,” she sings on the soothing track.

Complete with an echoing chorus, in which the 31-year-old repeats the word “paradise,” the song is a stark departure from the City Girls’ typically brash music.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), JT said she wants the song to serve as a statement about her artistic range while hinting at a new musical direction in the year ahead.

“Sideways is a song not a verse & in 2024 I want to go from ‘JT has good verses!’ to ‘JT make good songs !!’ [fingers crossed, praying hands, up, and red heart emoji],” she wrote.

Check out the song preview below:

JT shares snippet of new music she plans to release in 2024. pic.twitter.com/2j8xASBt9U — Pop Fever (@ThePopFever) January 3, 2024

Sideways is a song not a verse & in 2024 I want to go from “JT has good verses!” to “JT make good songs !!”🤞🏾🙏🏾🆙💖 https://t.co/ADZWDnEZej — JT (@ThegirlJT) January 2, 2024

The snippet comes after JT announced that she has taken a fan’s advice on board and is considering altering her stage name, except she isn’t quite sure what direction to go in.

In October, an X user wrote: “JT it sucks that your name can’t trend because it’s two letters. Who’s dck do I gotta suck at Twitter to fix it somehow?!!”

This caught the rapper’s attention soon after, prompting her to ask what her options are by replying: “I think I should change my rap name but to what?”

Although it was unclear how serious she was about updating her brand, that didn’t stop fans from offering ideas, with “JATAVIA” and “Jay Tea” being among the most popular suggestions.

Meanwhile, JT — who’s been in an on-again/off-again relationship with Lil Uzi Vert for years — appears to be in a good spot with her beau.

Last month, the rapper revealed that she woke up to a home filled with balloons and cake for her birthday, courtesy of Uzi. She later showed off some of the lavish gifts from her boyfriend, including a gold Chanel bag and brand new Maserati.