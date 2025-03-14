The Sentencing Council will look again at arguments against its new guidelines after critics said they would create a “two-tier” justice system.

The council was criticised by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood after saying it would advise judges in England and Wales to increase their focus on the lives of offenders from ethnic minority and other backgrounds before deciding on a punishment.

On Thursday, the Sentencing Council – which is independent but sponsored by the government – said it would look at her objections in detail, but did not commit to reversing course immediately.

Mahmood had criticised the guidelines and said she would not tolerate “differential treatment before the law”.