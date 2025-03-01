In the immediate hours after those astonishing exchanges between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, European leaders, one after another, offered their public support for Ukraine.

But the prime minister remained silent.

Then, as I dashed into the studio for the BBC News at Ten, my phone went.

I had been sent a statement from No 10: Sir Keir Starmer had spoken to them both and the prime minister “retains unwavering support for Ukraine and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace”.

Friday afternoon in the White House had not only entirely upended in the most spectacular fashion the relationship between two allies – America and Ukraine – but the diplomacy of recent days too, with the visits of President Emmanuel Macron of France and then the prime minister to the White House.

Just 24 hours before Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the Oval Office, I had stood there in the same room witnessing Trump and Sir Keir’s warmth and bonhomie: what a contrast to what was to come next.

Sir Keir, like Emmanuel Macron before him, had sought to ingratiate himself with the wildly unpredictable American president, convinced that was the pragmatic course of action.

Now the prime minister confronts a situation where two of the UK’s allies are at loggerheads in the most public and angry way.