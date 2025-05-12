NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled Labour’s long-awaited plans to cut levels of immigration into the UK. The prime minister said the white paper, setting out proposals for future laws, would make the system “controlled, selective and fair”. Here is a summary of the key measures.

Visas tightened – for some

The qualification requirements to apply for a skilled worker visa will go back up, reversing changes made under Boris Johnson’s government. It will mean new applicants will generally need a degree-level qualification, rather than the equivalent of A-level, which ministers say will make around 180 job roles ineligible for the visa route. Lower qualification requirements will remain for sectors facing long-term shortages, or those considered key to the government’s industrial strategy. But these roles will be linked to having plans in place to improve workforce training, based on analysis from government migration advisers.

Visas loosened – for others

At the same time, the government says it wants to expand eligibility for the existing “high potential individual” visa, by doubling the number of universities from which applicants can hold a qualifying degree. Places on a scheme for research interns will also increase, and ministers say they want to make it easier for “top scientific and design talent” to come to the UK using the global talent visa.

Permanent residency

Immigrants will typically have to live in the UK for 10 years before they can apply for the right to stay indefinitely – double the current time period of five years. There will be a faster route for “high-skilled, high-contributing” people with certain jobs – details for which will be set out after a consultation. The five-year period will also remain for foreign dependants of British citizens.

Social care

A dedicated visa for social care providers that want to recruit from abroad, introduced after Brexit, will be abolished, with ministers blaming it for “exploitation and abuse” in the sector. Visa extensions will be permitted until 2028, whilst those who already have working rights will be able to switch sponsor during the term of their visa.

Refugee working rights

A “limited pool” of officially recognised refugees will be allowed to work in the UK through existing sponsored worker routes. Ministers say this will build on a pilot project that since 2021 has allowed some companies to sponsor refugees to work in specified sectors such as IT, construction and engineering.

English language tests

The government says it will increase the English language requirements for all work visas. The need to demonstrate a basic understanding of English will also be extended to people applying to come to the UK as adult dependents of visa-holders.

No overall cap