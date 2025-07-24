Palestinian officials welcomed Macron’s move, while Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin described it as a “direct aid to terrorism”.

“The urgent need today is for the war in Gaza to end and for the civilian population to be rescued. Peace is possible. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” he wrote.

In a post on X, Macron said the formal announcement would be made at a session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

France will officially recognise a Palestinian state in September, President Emmanuel Macron has said.

In his Thursday’s post on X, Macron wrote: “True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine.

“We must also guarantee the demilitarisation of Hamas, and secure and rebuild Gaza.

“Finally, we must build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the Middle East. There is no alternative.”

Macron also attached a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas confirming his decision.

Reacting to Macron’s announcement, Abbas’ deputy Hussein al-Sheikh said “this position reflects France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state”, according to the AFP news agency.

Currently, the State of Palestine is recognised by 147 of the 193 member states of the UN.

A few European Union countries, including Spain, are among them. But Israel’s main supporter, the US, and its allies have not recognised a Palestinian state.