Europe digital editor
Denmark’s state-run postal service, PostNord, is to end all letter deliveries at the end of 2025, citing a 90% decline in letter volumes since the start of the century.
The decision brings to an end 400 years of the company’s letter service. Denmark’s 1,500 postboxes will start to disappear from the start of June.
Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen sought to reassure Danes, saying letters could still be sent and received across the country. One company said it was prepared to take over deliveries.
Postal services across Europe are grappling with the decline in letter volumes. Germany’s Deutsche Post said on Thursday it was axing 8,000 jobs, in what it called a “socially responsible manner”.
Deutsche Post has 187,000 employees and staff representatives said they feared more cuts were to come.
Denmark had a universal postal service for 400 years until the end of 2023, but as digital mail services have taken hold, the use of letters has fallen dramatically.
Public services send communications via a Digital Post app or other platforms and PostNord Denmark says the letter market is no longer profitable.
Letter numbers have fallen since the start of the century from 1.4 billion to 110 million last year.
The decision will affect elderly people most. Although 95% of Danes use the Digital Post service, a reported 271,000 people still rely on physical mail.
Danish MP Pelle Dragsted blamed privatisation for the move and complained the move would disadvantage people living in remote areas.
PostNord said about 1,500 of its workers would lose their jobs, out of a workforce of 4,600.
The company said it would switch its focus to parcel deliveries and that any postage stamps bought this year or in 2024 could be refunded for a limited period in 2026.
Chief executive Kim Pedersen said Danes had become increasingly digital and the decline in letter volumes had become so pronounced that it had fallen by as much as 30% in the past year alone.
PostNord also operates in Sweden. It is 40% Danish-owned and 60% Swedish-owned.