Fashion designer Jonathan Anderson has stepped down as the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe after 11 years.

Anderson, from Magherafelt in County Londonderry, is also the founder of his own label, JW Anderson.

He is known for his innovative styles and gender-fluid designs, and has created some iconic looks such as singer Rihanna’s Super Bowl half-time performance attire.

Posting on Instagram, Anderson said he has been “lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity, and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas”.