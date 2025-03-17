Fashion designer Jonathan Anderson has stepped down as the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe after 11 years.
Anderson, from Magherafelt in County Londonderry, is also the founder of his own label, JW Anderson.
He is known for his innovative styles and gender-fluid designs, and has created some iconic looks such as singer Rihanna’s Super Bowl half-time performance attire.
Posting on Instagram, Anderson said he has been “lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity, and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas”.
“While my own chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come and I will look on with pride.”
The move is part of a major reshuffling of jobs at global fashion brands following some resignations and forced departures.
While Anderson did not detail his next steps, Women’s Wear Daily reports it is “practically an open secret” that the designer is set for Christian Dior.
In January, British designer Kim Jones, stepped down as artistic director for menswear at the French fashion house.
The position has yet to be filled, “giving credence to the idea” Anderson could take over both sides of the business, reports the New York Times.
Loewe said that under Anderson’s direction, the brand “experienced exceptional growth and established itself as a pioneer in presenting a modern vision of luxury fashion and culture”.
Anderson trained at the London College of Fashion, before beginning his career in Prada’s marketing department.
He launched his eponymous brand in 2008, before being appointed as the creative director at Loewe – a Spanish leather goods brand founded in 1846 – in 2013.
He has won a number of high-profile awards, including Designer of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards in December for the second year in a row.
He is also the son of former Ireland rugby captain, Willie Anderson.