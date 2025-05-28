Jacob Morris Political reporter, BBC Wales News

BBC First Minister Eluned Morgan says her government is really worried about the effect of the cap on child poverty

Wales’ first minister has called on Sir Keir Starmer to scrap the two-child benefit cap. Eluned Morgan said her government was “really worried about child poverty” and called the policy, brought in by the Conservative UK government in 2017, “damaging”. She said it “prevents most families from claiming means-tested benefits for any third or additional children born after April of that year”. UK government Education Secretary for England Bridget Phillipson said on Tuesday the policy had driven many families into poverty and “nothing is off the table” as ministers consider scrapping it. Plaid Cymru accused Morgan of “staggering hypocrisy”, for previously criticising its calls to end the cap.

But the Welsh Conservatives warned ditching the cap “would come at a financial cost – ultimately borne by hardworking taxpayers”.

Speaking to BBC Wales at the Urdd Eisteddfod on Wednesday, Morgan said her Welsh government was “really worried about child poverty”. The first minister met the prime minister last week in London, following disagreements between the pair and Morgan calling on the Sir Keir to “cough up for Wales”. The UK government is expected to announce its decision on the cap in autumn, when it publishes its child poverty strategy. “Today we’ve issued a statement to call on the UK government to get rid of the two child benefit cap,” said Morgan. “We think it is damaging for lots of families in Wales.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s spending review, which sets out the UK government’s financial priorities between now and the next general election, is due to conclude next month. Asked why now is the time to scrap the child benefit cap policy, Morgan said it was “not a new ask” from the Welsh government, but a case of “putting it up in neon lights”, adding: “Now is the time that the decisions are being made in relation to the spending review. “There are a lot of other competing issues. I want rail money for Wales as well. “I get that the chancellor has some tough decisions to make. But Labour needs to be the party that’s concerned about child poverty, and we are.” Morgan said she had “a really good relationship” with Sir Keir and she could “speak very frankly” with him. “But there’s an understanding that I’m running a government here in Wales, and he’s running a government,” she added. “Sometimes, our priorities are slightly different. I have to speak up for Wales and that’s what I do. “This spending review is key, it’s critical, but not all of the decisions, not all of the things we want, will be determined in the spending review. “We may have to wait until the budget in the autumn to get some of the other things we were calling for.”

‘Panic’