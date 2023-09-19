TikTok users have become keen to make some extra cash after videos claiming you can make an extra $15K per month through Louis Vuitton’s “affiliate program” have surfaced on the platform.

There are often times we are all looking to make some extra cash on the side so when we come across videos on social media that claim to know just the trick to earn extra pocket money, we naturally become interested. Most recently people began searching whether or not Louis Vuitton’s “affiliate program” is real or fake. Some also searched about how they could sign up for this program. Internet users’ curiosity on the topic was piqued after a recent TikTok video claimed you can make $15K/month at the high fashion outlet.

In June 2015, rich tourists were doing shopping at the Louis Vuitton Store on the Champs Elysées in Paris

TikTok claims about Louis Vuitton’s ‘affiliate program’ explored

Several internet users began looking up Louis Vuitton’s rumored affiliate program after TikTok user Online Success with Ron’s recent video. The TikToker who has over 4000 followers claims that the luxury fashion brand pays people up to $15K a month to promote their products. He claims that you don’t need any experience, don’t have to show your face, and can do it from anywhere in the world.

He proceeds to demonstrate how one can enroll in the “affiliate program.” However, several viewers of TikTok claimed that it sounded fishy. It especially raised their suspicions when the voice of the person demonstrating how to enroll quickly changed. It was clear that it wasn’t Ron but someone else narrating that part of the video. The new narrator guides you to head over to Google and type ‘Louis Vuitton affiliate program.’ As per the instructions, you then head to the INRDeals website that pops up top. However, unlike what’s shown in the video, if you head to Google and type the keyword, the INRDeals website is not the top result anymore.

The video shows that the INR website claims they will pay you up to 20% per sale. You are then asked to fill in your personal information like full name, website URL, email ID, password, and more. The video further claims that once you are approved, you can promote any product on the Louis Vuitton website. If you don’t have a website of your own, you can also promote it via Pinterest, the video claims.

HITC and GRV Media have reached out to Louis Vuitton for confirmation about whether or not they are running an affiliate marketing program. We have also asked them if the website mentioned in the video is the right place to head to.

Louis Vuitton has not announced an affiliate program

While the new TikTok has created loads of buzz, it is also important to remember that the brand itself has not announced any affiliate program in 2023 yet.

Neither Louis Vuitton’s Instagram and Twitter pages nor their website mentions any affiliate scheme launched in 2023.

More often than not one would find these sorts of programs on the brand’s website in the least. But that’s not the case here. Hence at the moment, there is no way to tell if the reports about Louis Vuitton’s affiliate program are real or fake. It is also important to note that TikTok is teeming with videos making the same claims. Several of them have the same script and say the exact same lines.

TikTok users react to the video

Several TikTok users were suspicious of the claims made in the video.

“If these were real everyone would do it and not be broke….if it sounds too good to be true, it is,” one wrote.

“When he began to explain it was not his voice, it was already another person’s voice,” a second user pointed expressing their suspicions.

“So many people would quit there 9-5 if this was really true .. sounds too good to be true,” a third person noted.

However, a few others were keen to know how to sign up for the Louis Vuitton “affiliate program.”

“Show me how,” several users commented.

“I’m starting tomorrow. I have two hours a day,” another person noted.