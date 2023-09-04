In short: A class action has started involving 800 Australians who allege exposure to Roundup caused their non-Hodgkins lymphoma

The Federal Court in Melbourne has begun hearing a class action against the manufacturers of one of the world’s biggest selling weed killers, Roundup.

The class action involves 800 Australians who have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The nine week trial will hear from expert witnesses about whether glyphosate, a broad-spectrum herbicide which is the key ingredient in Roundup, is carcinogenic to humans and can cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

If that is accepted by the court, it will then be asked whether the manufacturers, Monsanto and its Australian division Huntsman Chemical Company (previously Monsanto Australia) were negligent regarding the risks posed by its products.

Andrew Watson from Maurice Blackburn Lawyers says the start of the class action is the first step in a long legal process.(ABC News)

Outside court, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers national head of class actions, Andrew Watson, said most of his clients were exposed to Roundup through their work in the agricultural sector, but some were domestic users who used the weed killer around their properties.

“Our lead applicant, Mr (Kelvin) McNickle is a person who worked for his family’s vegetation management business spraying weeds on the side of highways and so on for effectively every day for 20 years,” Mr Watson said.

He said the opening of the hearing was the first step in a long legal process.

Lead applicant’s cancer has returned

In his opening address for the applicants, Andrew Clements KC told the court Mr McNickle, 40, was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in May 2018 and underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment before going into remission in 2019.

But the court heard he was diagnosed with NHL a second time, just six weeks ago.

Mr Clements told the court Mr McNickle was also exposed to two of Monsanto’s Roundup products — Roundup Herbicide and Roundup Bioactive – throughout his childhood when he helped his father kill weeds on their property near Coffs Harbour in New South Wales.

It was alleged he had direct contact with the products as they dripped or leaked onto his skin and clothes as well as through mist which would get onto his skin, into his eyes and onto his clothes.

The lead applicant, Kelvin McNickle, alleges glyphosate causes genetic mutations that cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma.(ABC Rural: Rose Grant)

Mr Clements told the court the active ingredient in both products was glyphosate and they contained other surfactants to help increase the absorption of Roundup into plants.

He said those surfactants also increased absorption through human skin into the bloodstream.

Mr Clements alleged glyphosate caused genetic mutations in human lymphocytes that caused NHL as well as damaging human DNA which he alleged also caused NHL.

“Mr McNickle contends that any use of, or exposure to, Roundup Herbicide and Roundup Bioactive increases an individual’s risk of developing NHL and could cause an individual to develop NHL,” Mr Clements told the court.

“The greater the duration and/or intensity of exposure of Roundup Herbicide and Roundup Bioactive, the greater the increase in the exposed individual’s risk of developing NHL.”

He said Mr McNickle and the other class action members would not have to prove which particular exposure or dose caused their cancer, citing lung cancer trials against tobacco companies where applicants did not have to prove the precise mechanism through which cigarettes caused cancer, but instead relied on the scientific evidence in the field.

“Mr McNickle contends that the body of epidemiological literature provides generally supportive evidence that exposure to glyphosate and/or GBFs increases an individual’s risk of developing NHL and, therefore, that glyphosate and/or GBFs are carcinogenic to humans.”

Defence to question reliability of scientific evidence

Mr Clements said the defendants would tell the court about how studies that showed glyphosate may be carcinogenic were flawed and that they would take an approach he described as “ignore the smoke, there is no fire here”.

In the defence’s opening submissions, Steven Finch SC confirmed the majority of Monsanto’s response would focus on the reliability of scientific studies into glyphosate.

“We make no apology at all for concentrating on flaws of studies that are dangled in front of Your Honour,” Mr Finch told the court.

Monsanto says scientific studies that will be relied upon in the trial to prove that Roundup, advertised in this 1990s brochure, causes cancer are flawed.(ABC News: Jennifer Ingall)

He warned Justice Michael Lee not to “fall into the trap” that finding that something was capable of causing cancer meant “it might cause cancer”, saying that particular finding also meant that it might not cause cancer.

“That’s the other half of ‘might’,” Mr Finch said.

“A key failure that infects the whole of the applicants’ case … is to fail to grapple with this point.”

He said it was a complex case and Justice Lee would have to “marshall a lot of findings of fact”.

The product continues to be sold in Australia, and Monsanto’s parent company Bayer insists Roundup is safe.