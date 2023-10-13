In the northern Victorian regional city of Shepparton is a car lover’s heaven.

Opened in August 2021, The Museum of Vehicle Evolution is a world-class transport museum chock-a-block with gas guzzlers as far as the eye can see.

But as regulations are brought in across the world to restrict the sale of petrol-powered cars, what does this mean for classic and prestige car lovers and collectors, and what happens if there is no petrol to run them?

Enter German automobile manufacturer Porsche, the luxury car maker trying to develop a carbon-neutral petrol vehicle to keep their revs in the game for generations to come.

Cars will use a mix of technologies

Jade Burley is curator of the museum, which aims to tell the story of the evolution of motoring around the world.

He said there was interest in synthetic fuels within the classic and prestige car community, driven by Porsche.

“Their entire brand is really built on the experience around internal combustion and those sorts of things,” he said.

Mr Burley said Porsche’s involvement in the electrification of vehicles and creating a synthetic fuel signalled that the future would involve a mix of technologies to power classic and prestige cars.

“Strangely and almost paradoxically, at the same time that Porsche is [making a synthetic fuel] to maintain its heritage in that space, it’s one of the world leaders in producing performance electric vehicles,” he said.

Porsche plans for 80 per cent of its cars to be electric by the end of the decade, but it is also working with industrial manufacturing company Siemens to make a synthetic fuel to power vehicles that will still run on liquid fuels.

Jade Burley says many members of the classic car community are interested in sustainability. (ABC Shepparton: Georgina Carroll)

Mr Burley said a phasing out of petrol may change how much collectors drove their cars, but it would not have a huge effect on the sector.

“A lot of these cars don’t get driven that much, they are just too valuable, too expensive and too difficult to insure,” he said.

Another option besides electric

University of Technology Sydney Institute for Sustainable Futures senior research consultant Maartje Feenstra said while electrification would be the goal for most aspects of the automobile and transport sector, synthetic fuels could work well for the classic and prestige car communities in the future.

“It will be a more specific product because in general we want to electrify as much as possible because that is the most efficient use of renewable energy,” Ms Feenstra said.

“There are a few conversion steps involved before you end up with a new fuel and if you could use that electrical energy directly in a car, that would be more efficient.”

Synthetic fuels are one option for owners of classic and prestige cars.(ABC Shepparton: Georgina Carroll)

While Ms Feenstra predicts road transport will aim for mostly electrification, sectors such as shipping and aviation will need another option.

“We will really need synthetic renewable fuels for certain sectors,” she said.

“For instance, long distance maritime and aviation will really need longer carbon chains to still be able to function because batteries cannot deliver that type of energy.

“Even in a sustainable scenario we will still have synthetic fuels, and classic and prestige cars could be a niche application of that technology.”

Synthetic fuels are fuels that are artificially synthesised from smaller building blocks such carbon dioxide and hydrogen, and they are still in the development stage.

Shepparton’s Museum of Vehicle Evolution is a haven for car enthusiasts.(ABC Shepparton: Georgina Carroll)

“These technologies are up and coming,” Ms Feenstra said.

“Chemical plants that produce synthetic fuels such as methanol are almost at a mature stage and are just one step before the demonstration phase and they are slowly coming into the market.”

A desire to be more sustainable

Mr Burley said many members of the classic and prestige car community were interested in sustainability and the environment.

“A number of prestige car collectors and other stakeholders that we deal with are very environmentally focused,” he said.

“[They’re] people who in their day to day life will do a lot of proactive things around the environment and maybe drive an electric car already as their daily drive, but then have these gas guzzlers in the back shed that come out on occasion.”

Porsche plans for 80 per cent of its cars to be electric by the end of the decade. The 100 per cent electric Porsche Mission E concept car is one example.(Reuters)

Some enthusiasts are even opting to convert a car that may traditionally be considered a gas guzzler into an electric vehicle.

Mr Burley said it was not any more expensive than most other restorations.

“It is at the point now where any sort of ground-up restoration, even if it is on a car that is probably worth $15,000 or $20,000, is a $100,000 exercise.

“General Motors and Ford in the United States are basically doing electric platforms that you can purchase and drop into whatever you like, and Tesla have pretty much done that from day dot.”