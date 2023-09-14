A 1980 FORD Escort in spectacular condition has gone under the hammer for an eye-watering price.

The classic beauty – dubbed a “superb original” motor – has 16,000 miles on the clock and is on sale for a hefty fee.

The Escort MK2 1.3L boasts a “completely solid” body, with a visible strut top number and original panels.

With the exception of a couple of blemishes, the vehicle’s sleek orange paintwork is in otherwise excellent condition.

The motor is currently on auction for a whooping £25,000.

With no listed deadline, hopeful buyers should register their bids as soon as they can.

The listing from auctioneers Car and Classic reads: “The story we are told is it was put in storage for many years then at some point brought out and put on the road covering limited miles.

“In the late 90s it went over to Ireland where it remained till about 2021.

“The gentleman we bought it from had intended to use it for a build but couldn’t bring himself to start messing with it as its so original.

“We have the V5 here, one UK Mot from 1994 showing 5845 miles, then several Irish MOTs from its time there all showing the low mileage.

“The keyboard warriors will no doubt challenge the mileage but if you know your cars and in particular Escorts you only have to look at it to know its genuine.”

