Do your students prefer a fist bump, a high five, or just to say “hello”? Give them the choice every morning and welcome them warmly with this free classroom greeting sign!

Just fill out the form on this page to save and print your copy.

Our classroom greeting sign is available in two sizes

You can save and print the greeting sign in one of two sizes, 8.5″ x 11″ or 18″ x 24″. If you print the larger size, we recommend sending it to an office supply store like Staples, FedEx, or Office Depot to print a quality version fairly inexpensively.

Hang it on your door or near your classroom entrance so that when students arrive in the morning, they can choose the greeting they want for the day. Alternatively, you can use the poster in your morning meeting area and save your greetings for that time.

Save and Print Your Sign

Benefits of greeting students at the door

Research shows that greeting students at the door creates a positive environment and can help improve student behavior. Our classroom greeting sign also offers the familiarity and comfort of a morning routine to ease students into their day.

Giving students a choice in their greeting also promotes bodily autonomy. You’re letting students know that they are in control of their bodies and that if they don’t feel up for a handshake, that’s OK—there are plenty of other polite ways to greet someone.

Fill Out the Form To Get Your Sign

More ideas for morning greetings for students

If you’re looking for more ways to greet your students in the morning, check out our list of morning message ideas and morning meeting questions to get the conversation flowing. A welcoming song can also be a fun way to start your day!

Download Your Greeting Sign