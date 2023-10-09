Claudia Goldin wins Nobel prize in economics for research on women in the workplace
Newsflash: The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to US economist Claudia Goldin, for her work on women’s participation in the labour market.
Claudia Goldin, the Harvard-based economics professor, has won the biggest prize in economics “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes”.
Goldin is a pioneer in the field of gender economics, examining why the gender pay gap still exists today.
Goldin has shown that gender gaps will not necessarily close with economic development, and that economic growth does not always improve female labour market outcomes.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says Goldin’s “groundbreaking research” has shown the underlying factors hurting women in the jobs market, and which barriers may need to be addressed.
They explain:
Despite modernisation, economic growth and rising proportions of employed women in the twentieth century, for a long period of time the earnings gap between women and men hardly closed. According to Goldin, part of the explanation is that educational decisions, which impact a lifetime of career opportunities, are made at a relatively young age. If the expectations of young women are formed by the experiences of previous generations – for instance, their mothers, who did not go back to work until the children had grown up – then development will be slow.
Historically, much of the gender gap in earnings could be explained by differences in education and occupational choices. However, Goldin has shown that the bulk of this earnings difference is now between men and women in the same occupation, and that it largely arises with the birth of the first child.
She becomes the third woman to win the Nobel economics prize, after Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.
[This isn’t one of the original prizes funded by Alfred Nobel, but was created in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank].
Claudia Goldin’s work has shown that female participation in the labour market did not have an upward trend over a 200 year period.
Instread, it forms a U-shaped curve, with fewer women in employment as economies moved from agriculture in the industral revolution, but rose again as the service sector expanded.
The prize-awarding committee explain:
The participation of married women decreased with the transition from an agrarian to an industrial society in the early nineteenth century, but then started to increase with the growth of the service sector in the early twentieth century.
Goldin explained this pattern as the result of structural change and evolving social norms regarding women’s responsibilities for home and family.
Q: What recommendations does Claudia Goldin make to close gender gaps in the workplace?
Economist Randi Hjalmarsson explains that Goldin does not explicitely study policy.
She has described the problem, or the gender gap. It’s not even clear that it is a problem without understanding why it exists.
She has demonstrated that the sources of the gender gap change over time, and understanding what is underlying it is the first step to understanding what one might want do to – if one wants to do anything at all – to affect it.
Hjalmarsson adds that Goldin’s work has provided an “underlying foundation”, which has different policy implications for different countries around the world.
You can’t treat an illness with a medication without knowing what it is, and what causes it.
Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, tells reporters in Stockholm that Claudia Goldin was “surprised and very, very glad” to get the call this morning that she had won.
Claudia Goldin has been recognised for her work collecting over 200 years of data from the US, which showed how and why gender differences in earnings and employment rates have changed over time.
This work is very important, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences say, as women are vastly underrepresented in the global labour market and, when they work, they earn less than men.
Jakob Svensson, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, says:
“Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society.
Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future.
Claudia Goldin will receive 11 million Swedish kronor, or around $1m, as the sole winner of this year’s prize.
The dash for safer assets is leading to a recovery in the European bond market.
UK gilts are strengthening, which is pulling down the yield (or interest rate) on British debt.
The yield on 30-year UK bonds has slipped to 5.02%, from 5.06% on Friday night, having hit 25-year highs over 5.1% last week.
Here’s AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould on this morning’s market moves:
“As it nearly always does, an escalation of tensions in the Middle East region has helped push up oil prices. This is inevitable given how much of the world’s crude reserves and production are centred there.
“One rare energy stock not benefiting from higher prices was Energean which is developing a substantial gas field in offshore Israel and is therefore right at the heart of the current uncertainty.
“Airlines descended rapidly as the market priced in higher fuel costs and, potentially, less willingness to travel to certain locations.
“The wider risk is that a sustained increase in oil prices would act as a renewed inflationary pressure and further underpin the higher rates for longer message which investors in the equity and bond markets seem to be belatedly coming to terms with.”
The oil price is holding most of its earlier gains, with Brent crude currently up 2.8% at $86.80 per barrel, up $2.20.
Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec, predicts that the oil price will remain supported until it is clear the supply risks have subsided.
Macpherson says:
“The tragic events in Israel over the weekend have led to comparisons with the Yom Kippur war and the ensuing oil embargo and oil crisis in the 70s, but this is probably a bit of an exaggeration. Israel is at war with a militant group now, not a collation of Arab states as it was then. Hamas does have the backing of Iran, of course.
Consequently, the tentative and informal reproachment with the US could be a causality, and that might lead to a renewed focus on sanctions and limiting Iranian output that had been growing this year. That seems to be the most obvious risk for oil.
William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, warns that the economic impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict will depend both how long it lasts, and how far it spreads.
Jackson told clients:
The attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Saturday has led to widespread casualties and deaths, and the declaration of war by Israel’s prime minister. From an economic perspective, the experience from the 2014 Gaza war suggests that the effects on Israel’s economy will be relatively small and short lived. But the situation is in flux and the economic effects will depend on the severity and length of the conflict, and the extent to which it spreads to the broader region.
There are also important geopolitical implications, particularly if the tentative Saudi-Israel peace plan is derailed and/or it leads to greater tensions with Iran, both of which would add upwards pressure to oil prices.
Many stock markets across the Gulf region are in the red this morning.
The Dubai general index has dropped by 2.8% this morning, while Kuwait’s main market is down 1.8% and Qatar has lost 1.3%
Israel’s TA-35 index has lost its early bounce, and is now down 0.5%.
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul has slipped by 0.35%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco dipping by 0.6%.
British airline Virgin Atlantic said its flights between London Heathrow and from Tel Aviv could face delays or cancellations.
Virgin said it had cancelled flights VS453 and VS454 on Monday and Tuesday, but planned to continue to operate VS457 and VS458.
Shares in European-listed companies with major business exposure to Israel are falling this morning.
Energean, the London-based oil producer which is also listed on the Israel stock exchange, have fallen over 14% – the top faller on the FTSE 250 share index. Energean is focussed on the Eastern Mediterranean.
Israel-based antennas maker MTI Wireless’s are down 11.2%.
BATM Advanced, the Israel-headquarted producer of technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, told the City this morning that “it does not expect the tragic recent developments in Israel to have a material impact on trading”.
But still, BATM’s shares are down 8.5% this morning.
The Israel-Hamas conflict could push the global economy closer to a downturn, if it disrupts oil supplies from the wider region.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, explains:
“Fears of a potential retaliation against Iran threaten the passage of vessels carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz and flip the market rhetoric from a potentially slowing global oil demand to tight global supply….
Escalation and prolongation of Mid-East tensions could be the final straw that could bring the world very close to the brink of recession”.
The dash for safe haven assets has pushed the dollar up against both the pound and the euro this morning.
Sterling has lost half a cent, to $1.219 against the dollar, while the euro is also half a cent lower at $1.0535.
Today’s jump in the oil price will fuel inflationary worries.
And it comes at a time when investors are already jittery about the interest rates potentially staying higher for longer, says Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown:
‘‘The shocking attacks in Israel have sent the price of oil soaring, as investors assess the potential for the conflict to disrupt supply in the Middle East, if other countries are drawn in. With the Israeli government warning of a long and difficult war, there are concerns that deep and incessant retaliative strikes on Gaza could potentially bring Iran into the conflict and have an impact on the flow of energy in the region.
Nerves are showing signs of being frayed again just as investors had started to breathe a sigh of relief that the US might be heading for a softer landing, despite the high level of interest rates.