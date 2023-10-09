Claudia Goldin wins Nobel prize in economics for research on women in the workplace

Newsflash: The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to US economist Claudia Goldin, for her work on women’s participation in the labour market.

Claudia Goldin, the Harvard-based economics professor, has won the biggest prize in economics “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes”.

Goldin is a pioneer in the field of gender economics, examining why the gender pay gap still exists today.

Goldin has shown that gender gaps will not necessarily close with economic development, and that economic growth does not always improve female labour market outcomes.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says Goldin’s “groundbreaking research” has shown the underlying factors hurting women in the jobs market, and which barriers may need to be addressed.

They explain:

Despite modernisation, economic growth and rising proportions of employed women in the twentieth century, for a long period of time the earnings gap between women and men hardly closed. According to Goldin, part of the explanation is that educational decisions, which impact a lifetime of career opportunities, are made at a relatively young age. If the expectations of young women are formed by the experiences of previous generations – for instance, their mothers, who did not go back to work until the children had grown up – then development will be slow. Historically, much of the gender gap in earnings could be explained by differences in education and occupational choices. However, Goldin has shown that the bulk of this earnings difference is now between men and women in the same occupation, and that it largely arises with the birth of the first child.

She becomes the third woman to win the Nobel economics prize, after Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

[This isn’t one of the original prizes funded by Alfred Nobel, but was created in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank].