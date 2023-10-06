Claudia Oshry came forward and slammed the critics for her Jets-Chief outfit as she explained how it was a tribute to her late father.

Social media users were left speechless after Claudia Oshry decided to break her silence about her Jets-Chiefs game. The internet personality had received a lot of hate for her attire, but the TikTok and Instagram sensation decided to reveal the real reason for her choice of fashion and it definitely made some people remorseful.

Claudia Oshry’s outfit for the Jets-Chiefs game explored

On October 2, Claudia attended the New York Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs and decided to bring in some Taylor Swift themed style into her fashion. She wore a crewneck sweatshirt with ‘Taylor’s version’ written on it and paired it with high-waisted cream pants.

The social media personality commented on her look on her podcast The Toast by saying: “I was at the event of the season last night. I really was. I went to the Jets game, which, for a multitude of reasons was so fun. One, because Taylor Swift was there of course … It was so exciting to be at the center of a cultural phenomenon. Two, I had the cutest sweatshirt on that just made me excited.”

While Claudia seemed to love her outfit, some fans were quick to poke fun at her outfit.

Instagram star reveals the truth behind her outfit

After seeing the backlash on her outfit, Claudia decided to break her silence on Instagram and TikTok. Sharing a throwback picture of her father, she said: “So, my dad passed away when I was in 8th grade and my sister just sent me a photo of him.”

The photo showed Claudia’s father rocking a similia outfit as she was at the Jets-Chief game. Claudia also made this remark and said: “So you can all just apologize to me when I was just honoring my late father, rest in peace.”

Fans react to Claudia Oshry’s viral video

It did not take long for people to react to Claudia’s video with one writing: “May the haters be haunted.” Another added: “Ohhhh a tribute piece?! We’re all terribly sorry for judging you Turdy.”

“I love that you channeled your father through the same outfit! PGOM energy!! RIP Mr Oshry,” read one more comment. “dk why people were trolling. It was giving Diane Keaton at a football game and we love that!” said one more.

“I don’t get why everyone is hating on this outfit! It’s giving comfy and I’m here for it,” said another. “On behalf of Page 6, I’m sorry,” said one more.