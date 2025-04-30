A major new survey has revealed that business leaders aren’t just talking about renewable energy—they’re ready to stake their future on it. In a poll of 1,500 executives across 15 countries, an emphatic 97% expressed support for the transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy. Further, more than half (52%) said they are prepared to relocate operations if their country doesn’t deliver clean energy access.

The survey, conducted by Savanta for U.K. NGOs E3G, Beyond Fossil Fuels and, We Mean Business Coalition, indicates that firms now see renewable energy as critical to their survival, with executives citing energy security, economic growth and competitive advantage as key drivers. Among those surveyed, 77% regarded renewables as a key to economic growth, while 75% saw clean energy as instrumental in job creation. Globally, 75% of executives linked renewables to stronger energy independence—a sentiment particularly strong in Germany, where 78% of business leaders said they saw renewable energy as their ticket out of volatile energy imports.

Explaining the results, Stuart Lemmon, global head of practices, sustainability, at electrical equipment firm Schneider Electric, said: “Companies embracing renewable energy today are positioning themselves to succeed tomorrow—driving greater competitiveness, accelerating innovation and unlocking long-term cost savings. Renewable energy isn’t merely good sustainability practice; it’s an essential strategy for businesses committed to growth, resilience and long-term success.”

The survey also revealed the urgency with which executives view the transition to renewables: 78% want their companies to shift to 100% green energy within the next decade. Many of these firms are not waiting for national power grids to catch up: a remarkable 93% of businesses polled are looking at investing in on-site renewable energy generation, with exactly half (50%) planning to do so within five years.

“Renewable energy isn’t merely good sustainability practice; it’s an essential strategy for businesses committed to growth, resilience and long-term success.” Stuart Lemmon, global head of practices, sustainability at Schneider Electric

“This isn’t about distant climate goals anymore,” says Nick Mabey, CEO of E3G. “It’s about immediate business survival and competitive advantage.”

The overwhelming business support for renewable energy demonstrates a striking disconnect between corporate priorities and recent U.S. federal policy shifts. Despite the Trump administration’s moves to scale back renewable energy incentives and environmental regulations, American business leaders remain firmly committed to the green transition, with 65% of U.S. executives favoring a direct shift to renewables. Globally, 63% of leaders polled said they thought governments should prioritize investments in green energy generation over fossil fuels.

“The shift away from fossil fuels is no longer a debate, it is an economic reality driven by companies that recognize clean energy as the foundation for long-term competitive advantage, job creation, and energy price stability,” said Maria Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition, which represents both major corporations and NGOs. “Business leaders are investing in renewables and would like to do more. They need governments to accelerate planning and the removal of permitting delays for renewable energy, storage and grids.”

On this point, the survey also revealed key findings about the challenges of the energy transition, with business leaders identifying a range of common practical barriers. The most frequently cited of these were the upfront costs associated with moving from fossil-based power systems to renewables, at 46%. More than two-thirds of respondents (38%) also cited insufficient electricity infrastructure as a cause for concern. Meanwhile, one-third thought a lack of government financing for renewables was causing difficulties when viewed at the country level.

“Business leaders are investing in renewables and would like to do more. They need governments to accelerate planning and the removal of permitting delays for renewable energy, storage and grids.” Maria Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition

As well as their significance within the business community, the findings are notable in a broader, social context. Last year, a global survey of 130,000 people revealed that 89% of people demand stronger political action, but that many people underestimate the high level of support from others. The authors of the paper, published in the journal Nature, found that this “perception gap” presented an obstacle to more radical climate action. Far from being a minority concern, the researchers concluded, “the vast majority of people around the world are willing to act against climate change and expect their national government to act.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com