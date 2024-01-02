While I’m no medical expert and understand that clean product swaps aren’t a cure-all for fertility issues, I believe in being the healthiest version of myself as I plan for future little ones. Below are some of the swaps I have made in my life that I absolutely love!

As someone in my twenties gearing up for motherhood, I’ve been on a mission to create a healthier home. Of course, TikTok has been a source of inspiration for this, but it actually all started with my sister! After facing heartbreak with multiple miscarriages, she decided to focus on balancing her hormones and detoxifying her living space. She went on to have her most healthy pregnancy yet. Many of these brands and products are her favorites as well. I’m so thankful for her wisdom and excited to pass it on to you.

It’s important to note that ‘clean’ is a spectrum, varying from person to person, and it’s crucial to discuss any changes with your doctor, especially if you’re pregnant or trying to conceive.

Learning More About Clean Product Swaps

In my quest for a cleaner lifestyle, I’ve found some invaluable resources that guide and inspire me.

One of my go-to sources is the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Their comprehensive databases and tools, like the EWG Skin Deep® Cosmetics Database and the EWG Healthy Living App, have been instrumental in helping me make informed decisions. The wealth of information they provide on the safety and environmental impact of various products is truly eye-opening and empowering.

Another source of inspiration has been @tallblondebell on Instagram. I’ve been following her journey through fertility, and her approach to balanced living really resonates with me. She strikes a wonderful balance between embracing a cleaner lifestyle and enjoying life’s pleasures, a philosophy that aligns perfectly with my own path to clean living. Her personal journey and the way she shares her experiences have provided me with both motivation and practical tips as I navigate my own journey towards motherhood.

These resources, combined with personal research and consultations with healthcare professionals, form the foundation of my cleaner living strategy. They remind me that while there’s plenty of information out there, the most important thing is to find a path that feels right for me and aligns with my values and health goals.

Product Swaps I’ve Made for “Cleaner” Living

A Cleaner Cleaning Squad

First up, let’s tackle those household cleaners. Wave goodbye to those harsh chemicals (we’re looking at you, phthalates and parabens) and say hello to safer alternatives.

It’s crazy how many things you can clean with a simple mix of vinegar and baking soda! I would say this is now my most used cleaning product. I also like Dr. Bronner’s for, well, just about everything – from dishes to laundry.

Discovering brands like Branch Basics and Puracy also opened my eyes to how cleaning can be safe, fun, and environmentally conscious.

Skincare Swaps for Glowing Health

Next, I explored skincare. I transitioned from mainstream products to cleaner options that are gentle and effective. Clean deodorants and paraben-free moisturizers became my new go-to’s, with brands like Beautycounter and Primally Pure transforming my skincare routine. Primally Pure is absolutely amazing. If you have previously tried clean deodorant and disliked it, I am begging you to give it one more try with Primally Pure.

Friends have raved about Zoe Organics Belly Butter for its nurturing effect on stretching skin, and Earth Mama Organic Nipple Butter comes highly recommended. Remember, pampering yourself with these clean goodies is not just a luxury, but a necessity!

Makeup Makeover

Discovering cleaner makeup brands such as Tarte and Ilia has been a game-changer for me. They’ve enabled me to craft a guilt-free beauty routine that doesn’t compromise on safety or style. Interestingly, I didn’t have a solid makeup routine before this journey. Embracing these cleaner options has been an exciting process, helping me explore and define my makeup preferences.

It’s important to note that transitioning to cleaner products doesn’t mean you have to abandon all your current favorites. This journey is about balance and finding what works best for you. So feel free to mix and match, incorporating clean products alongside your trusted staples. Remember, this is a judgment-free zone, and every small step counts!

Clean Products from the Start

I have also been on the hunt for cleaner baby products, avoiding harmful chemicals and prioritizing items free from BPA and phthalates. It’s all about creating a nurturing and toxin-free environment from the very beginning.

I plan to focus on finding clean laundry detergent and bottle/dishwashing soap. It’s also important to me to find an organic crib mattress.

As we journey together through the wonders of motherhood, it’s important to remember that everyone’s path is unique. While I’ve shared my favorite “clean” swaps and the inspiring story of my sister, it’s okay if your journey looks different. Whether you’re making a few small changes or overhauling your entire home and beauty routine, what matters most is that you’re doing what feels right for you and your family.

I’d love to hear about your clean living journey. What swaps have you made? What have you learned along the way? Let’s share our stories and support each other in this beautiful adventure of motherhood.

Stay fabulous, informed, and true to your path. Here’s to making changes that positively impact our health and the planet for future generations. You’ve got this, mamas!

