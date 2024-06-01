A vegetable soup or any other soup for that matter, is the most delicious, comforting, warming and satiating dish that you can feed your soul, especially during the winter season. Here’s a delightful one-pot Clear Veg Soup Recipe that is easy and gets made without stock. Loaded with vegetables, this soup is also light and nutritious. Thus, perfect as a fuss-free appetizer too. It requires minimal seasoning and can be made in just 30 minutes! It is also a fantastic gluten-free and vegan option. Serve just as it is, with crusty bread or toast.

Why You’ll Love This Clear Veg Soup

Get cooking this classic, easy and wholesome Clear Soup Recipe loaded with mixed veggies. This simple, soul-satisfying soup is a flavorful appetizer or side that is usually served with American, French or Italian cuisine.

There are many variations to a Clear Soup Recipe. This is a gluten-free soup, which has cabbage, carrot, capsicum and French beans.

I tend not to include vegetable stock in my soups, as I don’t always have it handy. This Clear Vegetable Soup recipe is awesome, because you don’t need to add any veg stock and the soup still comes out delicious and full of flavors.

I also usually add a minimal amount of seasoning in this soup recipe, as adding too much seasoning can overpower the fresh taste of the vegetables.

All you need is some salt, black pepper, ginger, garlic and nutmeg to add flavor and warmth to this soup. If you want some umami in this soup, then feel free to add a bit of soy sauce too.

Ingredient Variations

Here are some of the variations that you can add in this Clear Soup, to make it suited more, to your flavor profile or palate:

Vegetables: Use veggies of your choice or any spare veggie that you have in your refrigerator or pantry. Usually, in my Clear Veg Soup recipe, I add cabbage, Chinese cabbage or bok choy, carrots, beans, sweet corn and mushrooms. Make sure to add the vegetables that take a longer time to cook first, followed by vegetables that cook faster. Note that the soup will take on the flavors of the veggies that you add.

You can even add some tofu cubes or seitan in the soup for a plant-based protein content. Herbs: Whenever I make soups, I include any herbs that I have. So, you can include any dried or fresh herbs you have. Celery is a good addition, if you have it. Flavor the soup with your choice of herbs and spices according to your liking.

Step-by-Step Guide

How to make Clear Veg Soup

Sauté Aromatics

1. Heat 1 tablespoon sunflower oil, olive oil, or a plant based butter in a pot or pan. Then, add ½ teaspoon finely chopped garlic and ¾ teaspoon finely chopped ginger.

2. Sauté ginger and garlic for a few seconds and make sure they do not turn brown. You should no longer be able to smell the raw aroma of the ingredients.

3. Then, add ¼ cup chopped spring onions (scallions). You can also add chopped onions or shallots instead. Sauté until the onions soften and turn translucent.

Optional: Add ½ teaspoon chopped celery at this point.

Sauté Vegetables

4. Now, add ½ cup finely chopped cabbage, ⅓ cup finely chopped carrots, ¼ to ⅓ cup finely chopped capsicum (green bell pepper) and ¼ cup finely chopped French beans.

5. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes on medium-low heat.

Add Water & Seasonings

6. Next, add 3 cups water. If you have homemade Vegetable Stock, you can add it now, instead of the water.

7. Season with ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper. Add more or less, depending on your preference.

8. Season with salt as needed.

9. Grate a pinch of nutmeg into the soup.

10. Mix very well.

Make Clear Veg Soup

11. Cover the pan and simmer the soup on medium-low to medium heat for about 10 to 11 minutes or until the vegetables are almost cooked. They must be al dente and have a bite to them.

Do not overcook the veggies (if you have incorporated the same vegetables as listed in this recipe), since they will become soft and mushy. You want these veggies to have some bite for this recipe.

The duration of time that you cook the veggies depends on the type of vegetables that you add to the soup.

The vegetables that I have used like carrots, beans, cabbage, bell pepper can be cooked until al dente.

But, if you are using mushrooms, potatoes or cauliflower, then you will have to cook them for slightly longer and also make sure that these veggies are cooked until tender.

Tip: Add the veggies that take a longer time to cook to the pot first. For example, carrots, green beans and cauliflower. Cook them for a few minutes before adding the vegetables that cook faster such as broccoli, zucchini and bell peppers.

12. Garnish Clear Veg Soup with some chopped spring onion greens, fresh herbs or chives. Serve hot or warm.

Serving Suggestions

You can consume this Clear Veg Soup as it is or pair it with a side of a crusty bread or some toasts. It can also be paired as a starter, appetizer or side with an American, French or Italian main course.

Storage

You can store this soup in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days or freeze for a month, without adding the garnish of spring onions. Reheat in a saucepan until hot and while serving, garnish with fresh herbs or scallion greens.

Expert Tips

FAQs

What is classed as a Clear Soup Recipe? A Clear Soup Recipe is the one made by cooking veggies or meat in a liquid (water, stock, broth, etc.), until the flavors are released. This soup has a clear appearance. Hence, the name. What is this Clear Veg Soup made of? This Clear Veg Soup is made from cabbage, carrots, green capsicum, green beans, ginger and garlic. It is seasoned with nutmeg, salt, pepper, and is cooked with oil and water. Garnished with spring onions or scallions. What can I add to the Clear Soup Recipe to make it taste better? For more flavor, salt and pepper can be added to the water used to cook the soup. You can also add soy sauce for an umami flavor. Can this soup be frozen? Yes, if you make a large batch of soup, then you can freeze it. It can be frozen for up to one month in an air-tight container. Do not include the spring onions or scallions. To reheat the soup, add it to a saucepan and heat until it becomes hot. Then, garnish with fresh herbs or scallions, while serving. What are the examples of clear soup? One of the classic example of a clear soup recipe is this Clear Veg Soup. Some more examples are Lemon Coriander Soup and this Chinese style Clear Mushroom Soup. The Thai style Tom Yum Soup is also an example of a clear soup.

