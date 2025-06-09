Clément Lenglet has joined Atlético Madrid after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract with Barcelona.

The defender, who spent last season on loan at Atlético, has signed a three-year contract with Diego Simeone’s side and is set to play for them at the Club World Cup in the United States this summer.

An additional registration window has been opened to allow teams to sign players for the competition between June 1 and June 10, meaning all deals must be completed by 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Clément Lenglet has completed a permanent switch to Atlético Madrid. Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Lenglet, 29, joined Barça from Sevilla in 2018 for over €30 million ($34.2m) and went on to make over 100 appearances with the club, but he has spent the last few seasons out on loan.

After spells in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, he joined Atlético last summer.

He made 34 appearances across all competitions under Diego Simeone and did enough for Atlético to decide to pursue a permanent deal.

Lenglet, who has been capped 16 times by France and was part of their squad for the Nations League final four last week, will now join the rest of his Atlético teammates to prepare for the Club World Cup.

The Spanish side open their campaign against European Champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday before facing Seattle Sounders and Brazilian side Botafogo in Group B.