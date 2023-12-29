The Cleveland Browns clinched a place in the play-offs as they beat the New York Jets 37-20.

Joe Flacco, the injury-hit Browns fourth starting quarterback of the season, passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns as they secured at least a wildcard spot.

They could yet pip the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC North crown and even secure the top seed in the conference. It is only their second playoff berth in 21 years.

Veteran Flacco, who was released by the Jets earlier this year, found Jerome Ford for a pair of touchdowns as the Browns opened a 34-17 half-time lead.

He also found Ronnie Hickman from 30 yards but had an interception returned for a touchdown from 37 yards by Jermaine Johnson.

The second half turned into a defensive battle, with both sides only managing to register a field goal apiece.