Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski has revealed whether he’s involved in the movie adaptation of the video game as well as his thoughts on Dave Bautista possibly starring in the film.

Is Cliff Bleszinski involved in the Gears of War movie?

In an interview with ComingSoon, Bleszinski was asked about if he’s been asked to take part in the production of the movie. He revealed that nobody has reached out to him, but that he’d love to consult on it and approves of the popular fancasting of Dave Bautista as Marcus Fenix.

“Absolutely not. Nobody’s reached out to me and it’s weird … Marcus is like Bruce Willis in Die Hard — everything he touches seems to turn to crap. I used to say back in the day, I didn’t want like a pro wrestler to play Marcus. But Bautista has emerged from the pro wrestling circuit and has shown his range in Blade Runner 2049 and Knock At the Cabin and Guardians of the Galaxy and whatnot. He literally did that cosplay — he’s wearing the armor that he posted on social media, and he has my full support as … people consider me to be ‘the father of Gears.’ I would love for nothing more than to consider consulting on the movie.”

Netflix currently plans to adapt Gears of War into a live-action movie that will be followed by an adult animated series and potentially further projects after that. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has been quite open about wanting to be in the Gears of War film, stating that the part of main character Marcus Fenix is a “dream role,” though as of last month, the actor hadn’t heard anything about being added to the cast.