Every year, some caribou herds migrate hundreds or even thousands of miles across the Arctic tundra.

But global warming is changing what they encounter along the way – from weather conditions to how much food they can find.

So researchers are working to determine how these changes are affecting the caribou.

Qianru Liao, a PhD student at the University of Maryland, is studying one piece of that puzzle.

She uses GPS tracking and satellite data to analyze how changing ice conditions affect pregnant caribou during their spring migration to their calving grounds.

Liao: “So they’re rushing to their destination to give birth to the young calves.”

They need to cross many lakes and rivers, which freeze during the winter.

Liao: “So if the ice is solid enough, they can directly walk on the ice surface.”

But in some areas, ice is melting earlier than it used to, so the animals are forced to choose: swim across the water, which can be dangerous, or walk around it, which makes the journey longer.

Liao says if it takes too long, they may not arrive at the calving grounds in time to give birth.

So studying how they respond will help determine how global warming is affecting the well-being of these iconic animals.

