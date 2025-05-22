ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE, COMMON HORIZON, CLIMATE JUSTICE OTTAWA, CLIMATE EMERGENCY UNIT, CLIMATE ACTION NETWORK CANADA, ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE, 350 CANADA, LEADNOW, STAND.EARTH, MUSIC DECLARES EMERGENCY CANADA, GRAND(M)OTHERS ACT TO SAVE THE PLANET (GASP), FRIDAYS FOR FUTURE OTTAWA, FOR OUR KIDS

National climate groups stage 95-metre message to PM Carney ahead of Throne speech—Pick a path: pipelines or climate action?

Ottawa | Traditional, unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg People – Ahead of the Throne speech, national climate organizations called on Prime Minister Carney to “pick a path” for Canada that prioritized climate solutions to build a clean, resilient economy, address the cost-of-living crisis, and position Canada as a global climate action leader.

Prime Minister Carney had promised to focus on nation-building projects and strengthen the Canadian economy against U.S. President Trump’s tariffs and annexation threats. But new fossil fuel infrastructure, like pipelines, would have further tied Canada’s economy to the U.S.—as the majority of Canadian oilsands production is owned by American investors and shareholders—while also leaving Canada vulnerable to the volatility of global oil prices and the escalating climate crisis. Any new pipelines would have required massive government subsidies, putting the cost on Canadian taxpayers and diverting money away from the clean energy transition.

On May 21, afternoon from 4:30–6 p.m. ET, activists staged a 95-metre-wide fabric installation in Major’s Hill Park, Ottawa, with the message “pick a path” between diverging arrows — one arrow pointing to pipelines, facing the U.S. embassy, and the other arrow pointing to climate action, facing the Canadian Parliament. The visual demonstration was followed by a solar-powered concert featuring performances from leading young Canadian musicians (Luella, Jessica Pearson, and Mailaïka Urbani) from 5–7 p.m. ET.

To underline their message, Common Horizon, a new movement of young workers, delivered a letter to PM Mark Carney’s office outlining support for three major nation-building projects — an East-West electricity grid powered by renewables; a fully-funded Youth Climate Corps/Job program; and a green public housing program. These nation-building projects were framed as essential for building Canada’s resilience, making life more affordable, and tackling the climate emergency. The letter also demanded an end to new pipelines and fossil fuel subsidies, and called on the government to reject projects without the free, prior, and informed consent of Indigenous Peoples.

Photos and video from the action and event are available here.

Emily Lowan, Fossil Fuel Supply Lead, Climate Action Network Canada:

“It’s time for the Prime Minister to pick a path. In this moment of intersecting crises, new fossil fuel infrastructure is a waste of time and money—and we have neither to spare. We need to finally move past pipelines, which are dangerous distractions that serve the interests of fossil fuel corporations and American billionaires, and seize the opportunity to build out affordable, reliable, clean electricity throughout the country. We need to support workers, create good jobs for youth, improve our health and save money on our energy bills—and we can do that by building an East-West electricity grid based on renewables.”

Hailey Asquin, National organizer, Common Horizon:

“Right now, life for young people in Canada is tough. Grocery costs are sky-high and continue to rise, home ownership feels like a fantasy, and it’s difficult to imagine our futures through the haze of wildfire smoke and increasing climate disasters we are seeing every year. That’s why we, Common Horizon, are building a mass movement of young workers across the country, to fight the corporate greed and government complacency at the root of the affordability and climate crises. We are organizing to win good jobs, real climate action that empowers workers and community, and an affordable, dignified life for all. Carney must pick the right path for Canada.”

Emilia Belliveau, Energy Transition Program Manager, Environmental Defence Canada:

“Building new fossil fuel infrastructure, like pipelines, would be a reckless choice at this moment of the climate crisis. There is no economic case for a pipeline, no proponent, and no long-term market. The TMX expansion isn’t even full. Instead of another pipeline, we need to aggressively build out more clean energy. Canada made a G7 commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies. If the government supports new oil and gas infrastructure using the public purse, they would break their international commitment.”

Kim Fry, Music Declares Emergency Canada:

“Canada is at a cross-roads. We are running out of time to avert climate catastrophe. While countries around the world are racing to reduce emissions and transition to clean energy, Canada is talking about rolling out even more carbon intensive energy projects instead of climate action projects. Nation building projects need to respect Indigenous Rights and move us away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy and affordable, energy efficient housing. We need a Youth Climate Corps and money invested in helping the arts and culture communicate our much needed shift towards green economic prosperity.”

Seth Klein, Team lead, Climate Emergency Unit:

“If the Prime Minister genuinely means to ‘build at a speed we’ve never seen,’ then a properly-resourced Youth Climate Corps is purpose-built for that task. A large-scale YCC would give young people a chance to find shared purpose as they mobilize in our collective defence; an audacious new public program that invites anyone 35 and under to enlist in a two-year training and employment program that will set them on a career confronting the crisis of our time. As we deal with the repercussions of the Trump attacks, young people – often the last hired, first fired – will be facing rising unemployment. A YCC that trains them up in the work needed to delink from the US and from fossil fuels is exactly what this moment calls for.”

Brendan Haley, Senior Director of Policy Strategy, Efficiency Canada:

“The affordable housing we need won’t be truly affordable unless it is energy-efficient and zero-carbon. Canadians living on low incomes are already struggling with high energy bills, dangerous indoor temperatures during heat waves, and rising rent. Investing in green, affordable housing is a nation-building opportunity to tackle the climate crisis, support Canadian businesses and workers, and ensure every household can live in a safe, healthy, and affordable home.”

