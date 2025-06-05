Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – From June 15-17, 2025 experts at Environmental Defence will be closely monitoring the proceedings of this year’s G7 Leaders Summit taking place in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. Our experts will be able to react to announcements regarding environmental issues – including those related to ending fossil fuel subsidies, ensuring clean energy security, ending plastic pollution and aligning the financial system with climate action.

For more detailed information about G7 commitments, Canada’s record to date, and the topics under discussion, please see our backgrounder: https://environmentaldefence.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Environmental-Defence-Canada-G7-Media-Backgrounder.pdf

Experts available to comment:

From Kananaskis:

Stephen Legault – Senior Manager, Alberta Energy Transition

Also Available to Comment:

Keith Brooks – Programs Director

Aliénor Rougeot – Program Manager, Climate and Energy

Emilia Belliveau – Program Manager, Energy Transition

Julie Segal – Senior Program Manager, Climate Finance

Karen Wirsig – Senior Program Manager, Plastics

Cassie Barker – Senior Program Manager, Toxics

