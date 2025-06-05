Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – From June 15-17, 2025 experts at Environmental Defence will be closely monitoring the proceedings of this year’s G7 Leaders Summit taking place in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. Our experts will be able to react to announcements regarding environmental issues – including those related to ending fossil fuel subsidies, ensuring clean energy security, ending plastic pollution and aligning the financial system with climate action.
For more detailed information about G7 commitments, Canada’s record to date, and the topics under discussion, please see our backgrounder: https://environmentaldefence.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Environmental-Defence-Canada-G7-Media-Backgrounder.pdf
Experts available to comment:
From Kananaskis:
Stephen Legault – Senior Manager, Alberta Energy Transition
Also Available to Comment:
- Keith Brooks – Programs Director
- Aliénor Rougeot – Program Manager, Climate and Energy
- Emilia Belliveau – Program Manager, Energy Transition
- Julie Segal – Senior Program Manager, Climate Finance
- Karen Wirsig – Senior Program Manager, Plastics
- Cassie Barker – Senior Program Manager, Toxics
ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE (environmentaldefence.ca): Environmental Defence is a leading Canadian environmental advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.
