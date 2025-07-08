Transcript:

Research shows that most Americans are worried about global warming. And there is widespread support for climate solutions and policies, like taxing companies for the carbon pollution they emit and transitioning to clean energy.

Newell: “The reality is a vast majority of Americans … want action on climate change. We want solar energy and wind turbines.”

But Philip Newell of the Climate Action Against Disinformation Coalition says many people do not realize this.

He says one reason is that fossil fuel companies have led lobbying efforts and PR campaigns that make people think climate solutions are more controversial than they actually are.

Newell: “It makes you think, ‘Oh, it’s not popular, and so we shouldn’t be loud and vocal and proudly advocating for climate solutions.’”

He says sowing doubt about the popularity of climate action can make people nervous to publicly support clean energy, to advocate for climate policies, or even to talk about climate change with friends.

Newell: “Like you’re going to get yelled at if you talk about it, when in reality, you can be very confident talking about climate change with most of your friends and neighbors, because it is 60, 70, 80% of Americans that are supporting these issues. So not being afraid, not being bullied by the disinformation is one way they can start to push back.”

Reporting credit: Sarah Kennedy / ChavoBart Digital Media