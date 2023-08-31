AI-enabled clinical trial design company QuantHealth announced it scored $15 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Pitango HealthTech and Bertelsmann Investments, bringing its total raise to $20 million.

The company, which recently expanded into the U.S. market, offers its AI-powered Clinical-Simulator that predicts an individual’s response to treatment during a clinical trial to optimize clinical trial design.

The Israeli-based company will use the funds to develop its product, grow its platform, expand its offerings commercially, and evaluate use cases beyond clinical trials, including early research and development and regulatory support.

“We are very pleased to co-invest in QuantHealth alongside Pitango and to further expand our growth unit Bertelsmann Next with an investment focus on Digital Health,” Thorsten Wirkes of Bertelsmann Investments said in a statement. “The impressive AI technologies of QuantHealth have proven to save pharmaceutical companies millions, helping them bring drugs to market quicker and get patients the treatments they need.”

Oklahoma-based medication management platform PatchRx secured $8 million in Series A funding, bringing its total raise to $15 million.

Atento Capital led the round with participation from Cortado Ventures, Vast Ventures, Plains VC and Forum Ventures.

PatchRx offers a smart pill bottle that uses data to enhance medication adherence. It plans to use the funds to expand its footprint nationally.

“It’s likely due to our own experiences that our focus has always been patients first, and we’re fully committed to innovating and designing technology to ensure their well-being,” Aertker, CEO of PatchRx, said in a statement. “At the end of the day, our goal is to fundamentally advance innovation in patient care in a way that creates better mechanisms to support patients and offer providers tools and insights to care for their patients more effectively.”

Singapore-based Neurpowyzer, a company focused on brain health and mitigating brain decline using technology, added $2.1 million to its oversubscribed seed round, raising its total amount to $3.3 million.

Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s Surge co-led the round with participation from angel investors Ab Gaur, Founder and CEO of MarTech firm Verticurl; Khoo Boon Hui, Chairman of SDAX; and Rob F Jablonski, Commercial Investment Director, Aquivia Pty Ltd.

The neurology-focused company developed an online digital assessment dubbed Digital Brain Function Screen that evaluates the potential of early brain decline through testing immediate memory, working memory, attention and executive function.

The seed funding will be used to scale the company’s product development support expansion across Southeast Asia and India.