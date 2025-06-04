A resurfaced clip of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. being called out for lying during a live CNN interview has fueled new concern after his department repeatedly cited fabricated sources in multiple versions of its “transformative” Make American Healthy Again report.

In the trending snippet from 2024, CNN anchor Kasie Hunt asks RFK Jr, who was running as an independent presidential candidate at the time, whether he still believed “there’s no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective,” quoting an earlier interview response.

“I never said that,” RFK Jr quickly asserted.

“So, stop me, we have the clip. Please play the clip,” Hunt demanded before a clip of RFK Jr making the word-for-word claim is played.

KASIE HUNT: Over the summer you said, “There’s no vaccine that’s safe and effective”. Do you still believe that? RFK JR: “I never said that.” KASIE HUNT: “Play the clip.” RFK JR (clip): “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” (March 2024)

pic.twitter.com/QrjubgM9Kz — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 2, 2025



The clip’s resurgence has left many wondering whether the Make America Healthy Again Commission, led by Kennedy, intentionally miscited and misrepresented studies and research in its landmark report.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to blame the errors on “formatting issues,” raising more questions than answers.

RFK Jr has long been a critic of vaccines, despite all of his children being fully vaccinated. Most recently, he announced on X that his department no longer recommended the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it's common sense and it's good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS's promise to Make America Healthy Again.



“Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” Kennedy claimed in the 58-second video.

Originally published on Latin Times