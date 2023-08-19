The Clipse, SZA, Lil Yachty and more will be in the building when Tyler, The Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw festival returns this year for the first time since 2019.

The 2023 lineup for the two-day event was unveiled in real time on Friday (August 18), with fans getting to live stream a mural being painted with the artists’ names added throughout the day.

Going down November 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, other acts set to perform include Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem as The Hillbillies, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and more.

Unfortunately, tickets are already sold out. A waitlist is available here.

Tyler, The Creator initially teased the return of Camp Flog Gnaw in May while making a cameo in Kendrick and Keem’s “The Hillbillies” video.

The IGOR artist stops by around the 2:30 mark, where he’s seen sitting on the front bumper of a vintage car outside Dodger Stadium while sharing a laugh with Kendrick and Keem. He then flexes some of his custom jewelry and flashes a badge to the camera that reads: “Camp Flog Gnaw 2023.” Turns out he was hinting at the co-headliners before fans even realized.

While the pandemic was the reason behind 2020 and 2021’s delay, Tyler’s longtime manager Christian Clancy revealed in 2022 that the Grammy winner was postponing Camp Flog Gnaw until this year for a different reason.

The Los Angeles native simply needed a break after juggling his Call Me If You Get Lost album, its accompanying tour and various other creative ventures.

Some really smart kids may flock to this year’s show – as a recent study found that Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator are the top-played rappers among students with high GPAs.

The California natives were named in a study conducted by College Rover, which surveyed 1,025 students between the ages 18 to 23, while also using Spotify’s API (application programming interface) to “analyze 48,077 songs in study playlists to discover which tunes correlate with higher academic achievement.”

The study determined that Kendrick was the most popular Hip Hop artist among students with GPAs between 3.5 and 4.0, with 19 percent of those surveyed counting themselves as listeners. That placed him at No. 7 on the list of most popular musicians.

Tyler followed closely behind at No. 9 with 18 percent, while Drake (17 percent), 21 Savage (16 percent), J. Cole (15 percent), Mac Miller (14 percent) and Lil Uzi Vert (13 percent) also making the Top 20.

Topping the table was Taylor Swift with 30 percent, trailed by The Weeknd with 29 percent. SZA (26 percent), Harry Styles (24 percent) and Post Malone (19 percent) rounded out the top five.