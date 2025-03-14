The IRC in Liberia implemented over 2 dozen programs in nearly 30 years.

Our programs worth more than $200 million supported 1.6 million people with life-saving health programs and essential services.

We served communities throughout Liberia, working in 12 of the 15 counties of the country.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is looking back at nearly three decades in Liberia dedicated to humanitarian and development service to the Liberian people as we close our country office on April 30, 2025.

Launched in 1996 to respond to the needs of both Liberian internally displaced pesons and Sierra Leonean and Ivorians refugees engulfed in many years of conflict, the country program moved into post-conflict development and transformation programming, and through collaborative efforts and the government’s support, the IRC has built resilience and contributed to long-term sustainable development in Liberia.

Since its beginning, the IRC Liberia Country Program instituted over two dozen programs, managing and implementing more than $200 million in support from different donors. IRC programming has impacted nearly 2 million persons in communities throughout Liberia, working in 12 of the 15 counties of the country.

The IRC has remained steadfast in its mission to improve lives and support Liberia’s development. Over the years, we have implemented life-saving health programs, managed hospitals, strengthened clinics, educated children and provided essential services to displaced Sierra Leonean and Ivorians in Liberia. The IRC has also facilitated the reintegration of thousands of returning Liberians, empowered women through innovative protection programs, trained hundreds of community health workers, supported the Ministry of Health’s community health strategy, and reintegrated former child soldiers. In times of crisis, we have risen to the challenge, responding effectively to both the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yalew Desta Abebe, the IRC’s Deputy Country Director in Liberia, said:

“I am immensely proud of the progress the IRC achieved together with the government and local communities over the years. The decision to close the IRC Liberia office was not taken lightly but after almost three decades working in Liberia, the IRC has seen the country change and grow, and ready to hand over to the government and local organizations to sustain our achievements.

“As we prepare for the closure of our operations in Liberia, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Liberia for their unwavering support, cooperation, and partnership throughout this journey.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside you in serving the people of Liberia. We remain committed to the shared goals of sustainable development and improving the lives of vulnerable populations. While we conclude our current operations, we look forward to maintaining dialogue and exploring future collaborations as need arise.”

