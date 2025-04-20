Srinagar: Three people were killed in a landslide triggered by a cloudburst in Ramban area. The national highway connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country has been closed as a result of this landslide.

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, hailstorms, landslides and flash floods have wreaked havoc in several areas of J&K and damaged apple and other orchards causing huge losses to farmers.

Officials said “three persons were killed as a cloudburst hit a remote area of Dharamkund in Ramban”. The administration urged locals to stay alert and follow the government’s safety advisory. “The water current was so strong that it took away a whole market with it. We couldn’t save anything,” said Rakesh, a local.

The national highway was blocked for vehicular traffic at Panthyal, Seri and other areas of Ramban district as heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flash floods. Some vehicles also fell in the deep gorge, many more drowned in the mud sludge while hundreds of vehicles remained stranded. Several buildings were also damaged due to landslides. Rescue operations were delayed at several places due to constant landslides, cloudburst and heavy rainfall. However, the Quick Response Teams later rescued over 100 people from the area.

In Kashmir, hailstorm and heavy rainfall caused massive damage to apple orchards resulting in heavy losses to farmers. Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries has demanded immediate and adequate compensation for farmers.

Live Events



“Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash floods in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property…we are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed,” J&K CM Omar Abdullah has said.Union minister Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur, informed that the “national highway stands blocked”. “Every kind of relief is being provided,” he said.