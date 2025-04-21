Will cloudy skies spoil the show?

Stargazers are in for a treat as the annual Lyrid meteor shower hits its peak from the night of Monday, April 21, into the early hours of Tuesday, April 22. Known for producing brilliant fireballs and fast-moving meteors, the Lyrids lit up the skies for over 2,700 years. However, weather conditions may not be favourable for everyone this year.

As per AccuWeather, widespread cloud cover threatens to block views across the eastern half of North America. A large storm system is forecast during the shower’s peak in the area. A USA Today report stated that weather disturbance may bring cloudy conditions to parts of the north-central US.

On the other hand, clearer skies are expected over the West Coast, Southwest US, and regions like central Texas, the report added. A patch of the Midwest, particularly west and south of Chicago, will also likely see good visibility. Another report in The Columbus Dispatch stated that in Ohio, showers are expected to see partly cloudy skies overnight, potentially allowing glimpses of the meteors.

The reports stated that for the stargazers planning to catch the meteor shower in the US or elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere, the best chance of viewing is during the pre-dawn hours, provided the skies remain clear. It urged the stargazers to check the National Weather Service or platforms like Time and Date, since they offer real-time cloud forecasts to assist planning.

Where will the Lyrid meteor shower be visible?

The Lyrid meteor shower, according to the reports, will be visible across the US with optimal viewing in areas away from city lights. Observers in the mid-northern latitudes (25°N to 40°N) will have the best view, the reports stated.

What time is best for viewing?

As per the reports, the official peak occurs around 1 pm UTC (8 am EDT) on Tuesday, April 22. The most optimal time for observation is between 10.30 pm and dawn, especially around 5 am local time. The reports stated that the meteor activity will be at its height at that hour.

Fireballs and cosmic origins

The Lyrids, visible from Lyra, close to the bright star Vega, are best observed by looking away from the radiant point for longer and more spectacular meteor streaks. The shower is produced by fragments of Comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher), which returns to the inner solar system only once every 416 years, the reports stated.

Even though they have a comparatively low hourly rate of 10–20 meteors, the Lyrids are renowned for their occasional fireballs, bright meteors with glowing tails that can outshine Venus, they added.

FAQs



Q: Will cloud cover prevent me from seeing the Lyrids?

If the cloud cover is thick, they may be completely obscured. Make sure to check various local weather apps or sites like Time and Date to find out your area’s cloud forecast before making specific plans.

Q: Do I need a telescope to view the Lyrid meteors?

No, you should be able to see the Lyrids well with only your eyes, provided you are in a dark location away from city lights. It is not recommended to use telescopes or binoculars for looking at meteors.