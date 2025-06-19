The group stage at the Club World Cup is well underway, and we’ll soon start to find out our first qualifiers for the round of 16.

Who can qualify on Matchday 2, who has work to do, and what are the results to look out for?

Here’s how it’s all shaping up.

Lionel Messi will try to boost Inter Miami’s hopes of reaching the round of 16. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tiebreakers

1. Group points

2. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question

3. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question

4. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question

5. Group goal difference

6. Group goals scored

7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)

8. Drawing of lots

GROUP A

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Al Ahly 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 – FC Porto 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 – Palmeiras 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 – Inter Miami 1 0 1 0 0 1 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Saturday, June 14

Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami CF

Sunday, June 15

Palmeiras 0-0 FC Porto

Thursday, June 19

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. ET (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Inter Miami vs. FC Porto, 2 p.m. ET (Atlanta)

Monday, June 23

Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. ET (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

FC Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. ET (East Rutherford)

With both opening games in Group A finishing goalless, it’s not possible for any team to book their place in the round of 16 on Matchday 2.

What we do know is that five points will be enough to secure qualification, and four points might even do it. So any club who can pick up three points on Thursday will be in a strong position.

Oscar Ustari of Inter Miami CF saves a penalty from Trezeguet of Al Ahly. Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

GROUP B

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Paris Saint-Germain 1 1 0 0 +4 3 2 – Botafogo 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 – Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 – Atlético Madrid 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Sunday, June 15

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid

Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders FC

Thursday, June 19

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m. ET (Pasadena, Calif.)

Monday, June 23

Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Seattle Sounders and Atlético Madrid face off first Thursday, and the result of this game will determine which one team can qualify on Matchday 2.

If Seattle win or draw, Botafogo can qualify with a victory over PSG.

If Atlético win or draw, PSG can qualify with a victory over Botafogo.

Seattle Sounders will be eliminated if they lose followed by a PSG victory.

Neither PSG nor Botafogo can qualify with a draw.

Second place is sure to go to Matchday 3.

Fabián Ruiz celebrates scoring PSG’s first goal against Atlético Madrid. Getty Images

GROUP C

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 +10 3 2 – Benfica 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 – Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 – Auckland City 1 0 0 1 -10 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Sunday, June 15

Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City

Monday, June 16

Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica

Friday, June 20

Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. ET (Orlando, Fla.)

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m. ET (Miami)

Tuesday, June 24

Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET (Nashville, Tenn.)

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (Charlotte, N.C.)

Bayern Munich are the only team that can secure their passage to the round of 16 with a game to spare, and it will be confirmed with a victory over Boca Juniors on Friday.

Benfica will be expected to claim three points against amateur side Auckland City, who are out if they lose, and it could yet be that second place vs. Boca Juniors depends on goal difference — effectively who beats the New Zealanders, who lost 10-0 to Bayern, by the biggest scoreline.

Boca Juniors, of course, will have other ideas and will be going for a positive result of their own against Bayern.

Bayern Munich plundered 10 goals against Auckland City. Getty Images

GROUP D

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Flamengo 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 – Chelsea 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3 – LAFC 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 – Espérance de Tunis 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Monday, June 16

Chelsea 2-0 LAFC

Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis

Friday, June 20

Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

LAFC vs. Espérance de Tunis, 6 p.m. ET (Nashville)

Tuesday, June 24

Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET (Orlando)

Flamengo and Chelsea, winners of their opening group games, meet each other in the first fixture Friday. Neither team can qualify with a point.

If Chelsea win, they will be through to the round of 16 through an LAFC victory or draw in the second match.

If Flamengo win, they will be qualified via an Espérance de Tunis victory or draw.

Espérance de Tunis will be eliminated if Chelsea win or draw, and the Tunisian club then lose to LAFC.

Second place will definitely go to Matchday 3.

Pedro Neto was Chelsea’s hero vs. LAFC. Getty Images

GROUP E

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 – River Plate 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 – Monterrey 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 – Internazionale 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 – Urawa RD 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Tuesday, June 17

River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Monterrey 1-1 Internazionale

Saturday, June 21

Internazionale vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET (Seattle)

River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

Wednesday, June 25

Internazionale vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

River Plate sit on top of the group with three points and will guarantee their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Monterrey on Saturday.

No other team can progress, but Urawa Red Diamonds will be eliminated if they lose.

Facundo Colidio of River Plate celebrates his goal against Urawa Red Diamonds. Alika Jenner – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

GROUP F

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Mamelodi Sundowns 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 – Fluminense 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 – Borussia Dortmund 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 – Ulsan HD 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Tuesday, June 17

Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Ulsan Hyundai 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Saturday, June 21

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (Cincinnati)

Fluminense vs. Ulsan Hyundai, 6 p.m. ET (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, June 25

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai, 3 p.m. ET (Cincinnati)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET (Miami)

Mamelodi Sundowns are the only team with a win to their name. They will be through to the round of 16 with a victory against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

No other team can progress, but Ulsan Hyundai are out if they lose to Fluminense.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring the winning goal vs. Ulsan Hyundai. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

GROUP G

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Juventus 1 1 0 0 +5 3 2 – Manchester City 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3 – Wydad AC 1 0 0 1 -2 0 3 – Al Ain 1 0 0 1 -5 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Wednesday, June 18

Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC

Al-Ain 0-5 Juventus

Sunday, June 22

Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

Manchester City vs. Al-Ain, 9 p.m. ET (Atlanta)

Thursday, June 26

Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Orlando)

Wydad AC vs. Al-Ain, 3 p.m. ET (Washington)

Juventus and Manchester City are in command after picking up victories on Matchday 1, and this group could be wrapped up on Sunday.

If Juventus beat Wydad AC in the opening game, the Serie A side will qualify if Man City then win or draw vs. Al-Ain.

And if Juve win or draw, that means Man City will qualify with a victory.

If both Juve and Man City win, the top two places will be finalised and the teams will play for top spot on Thursday.

If either Wydad AC or Al-Ain lose, they will be eliminated unless Juventus or Man City are defeated in the opposite fixture.

Man City eased to victory over Wydad AC. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

GROUP H

Group H GP W D L GD PTS 1 – RB Salzburg 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 – Real Madrid 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 – Al Hilal 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 – Pachuca 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Wednesday, June 18

Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal

Pachuca 1-2 RB Salzburg

Sunday, June 22

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. ET (Charlotte)

RB Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. ET (Washington)

Thursday, June 26

Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET (Nashville)

RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

Only RB Salzburg can secure their place in the round of 16 on Sunday, and it will be confirmed with a victory over Al Hilal.

Pachuca will be eliminated if they lose to Real Madrid.