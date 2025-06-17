The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is off and running, with four strong days of fun and drama already in the books. So let’s get you caught up with what you missed and what’s ahead today and tomorrow.

Check in with ESPN as we bring you the latest news and analysis, all the way up to the tournament final at MetLife Stadium on July 13.

The lead: Boca, Benfica deliver CWC’s first classic

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — The press box at Hard Rock Stadium trembled as Boca Juniors fans celebrated the opening whistle of the team’s inaugural Club World Cup match against Benfica. Argentine supporters traveled in their thousands to take over the 200 and 300-level sections behind one of the goals, hanging yellow-and-blue flags and banners on the railings to create a makeshift La Bombonera more than 4,4000 miles away in Miami Gardens. It was no surprise after Boca Juniors supporters organized a massive gathering the day prior to the match to celebrate the beginning of the tournament, bringing instruments, flags, banners and an immense passion to Miami Beach. A sea of blue and yellow dominated as far as the eye could see while “Boca, Boca, Boca” resonated throughout. Families, from months-old babies to great grandparents, boasted the jerseys.

The Boca Juniors fan base completely took over the city and stadium, making the Argentine team locals away from home. And as the match progressed, the energy inside Hard Rock intensified and proved an integral part of Boca Juniors’ success on the pitch.

Boca began Miguel Angel Russo’s third term as head coach of the team with the opening goal against Benfica in the 21st minute. Miguel Merentiel shocked the Portuguese team to sneak a goal past goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. Fans erupted in cheers, throwing drinks in the air, hugging the nearest neighbor before singing “Dale Bo, Dale Bo” in perfect unison. Benfica players seemed flustered on the field, overwhelmed by the intensity of the Argentines both on and off the pitch.

Boca Juniors fans and players jumped at any split call from the referee Cesar Ramos, leaving Benfica vulnerable to the pressure. Once Rodrigo Battaglia doubled the lead, the South Americans appeared unstoppable. But the feeling of power, superiority and intensity backfired, leading to a penalty scored by Angel Di Maria for a foul inside the box.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 +10 3 2 – Benfica 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 – Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 – Auckland City 1 0 0 1 -10 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

Tension continued to rise, eventually leading to a red card for Boca Juniors’ Ander Herrera on the bench and Benfica player Andrea Belotti to leave the Portuguese side down to 10 men on the field.

And it only got worse for Boca Juniors in the second half, when Nicolas Otamendi, loyal fan of their eternal rivals River Plate, scored the equalizer for Benfica. When the announcer presented Otamendi at the beginning of the game, his name was drowned out by boos from Boca fans. This time, fans simply stood in silence and confusion at what just happened in front of their goal.

By the 87th minute, hostility on the pitch took an elevated form and a third, and final, red card was given to Boca Juniors’ Jorge Figal to equalize the playing field to 10 each.

The 2-2 draw seemed like an appropriate ending to a tension-fueled match that saw drama on and off the field. And It’s only the beginning of the Club World Cup for these two teams. — Lizzy Becherano

Both sides ended the game with 10 men after tense clash between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Florida on Monday. Carmen Mandato – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Today’s top Club World Cup news

• Maresca told Palmer to take ‘initiative’ for Chelsea

• Man City’s Reijnders: Trophy pressure begins at Club World Cup

• Club World Cup players worried by hot temps: ‘Impossible’

Sights and sounds around FIFA Club World Cup

Sparse crowd for Chelsea-LAFC doesn’t bode well

ATLANTA, Georgia — Chelsea’s 2-0 win over LAFC in Atlanta was FIFA’s first significant embarrassment of the tournament to date. Despite spending a reported $50 million on marketing and insisting fans would be enthralled by the newly expanded tournament, Mercedes-Benz Stadium was a hollow shell on Monday.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Flamengo 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 – Chelsea 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3 – LAFC 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 – Espérance de Tunis 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

There is mitigation, of course, given a weekday afternoon scheduling and a U.S.-based team playing more than 2,000 miles from their home having just qualified for this event a couple of weeks ago, but the sight of a wonderful 71,000-capacity stadium like this less than a third full — 22,137 was the given attendance — was a far cry from the enthusiasm FIFA had promised.

Ticket prices had been slashed, with general admission available on the day for $51, but there was little late take-up in a city whose team, Atlanta United, have by some distance the best average attendance per game (nearly 47,000 in 2024) of any MLS side.

The city itself is not exactly awash with marketing, either. One bar close to the stadium is the self-appointed “Club World Cup Headquarters,” but it did not show Sunday’s game involving Bayern Munich and closed minutes after Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders got underway. FIFA was quick to promote the high attendance at the Rose Bowl when Paris Saint-Germain beat Atlético Madrid and for the opening game in Miami, but they would do well to acknowledge and address the failings here given there is palpable still work to do. — James Olley

A first look at Lijnders as a Manchester City coach

BOCA RATON, Florida — Lots of Man City fans (and Liverpool, for that matter) are waiting to see how Pep Guardiola works with new assistant coach Pep Lijnders, who was such a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team at Anfield. It’s an interesting union given how fierce the rivalry was between Guardiola’s City and Klopp’s Liverpool between 2018 and 2024.

At training at Lynn University over the week, it was Lijnders taking centre stage. Guardiola strolled around in the middle of the drills, while Lijnders barked at the different groups to move the ball more quickly. He could he heard shouting “speed” again and again — when he saw something he liked, he’d say “that’s the right tempo.”

Guardiola’s City have occasionally been accused of being too slow with the ball, particularly around the opposition penalty area, but it looks like that might be about to change. A team containing the best bits from Guardiola and Klopp is certainly a frightening prospect. — Rob Dawson

Tunisia’s Espérance give Flamengo a scare

PHILADELPHIA — Flamengo are talented and experienced. And on a night like this — in an unseasonably chilly stadium, staring down a bank of Esperance fans intent on making their end of Lincoln Financial Field into some kind of perpetual noise and motion machine — they needed both.

The Brazilian giants looked to be well on their way a first half which saw the double playmaker combo of Erick Pulgar and Jorginho turn the screws in possession with cult hero Giorgian de Arrascaeta side-footing Luiz Araujo’s cutback home. They were 1-0 up at the break, and it could have been more. And it would have been more if Pedro hadn’t squandered his chance early in the second half. For 15 minutes or so, the game got a bit scary for Filipe Luis’ crew; Youcef Belaili raced down Guillermo Varela’s wing as if he owned it, and twice forced saves that were a little too close for comfort. That’s why Araujo’s pretty diagonal 29 minutes from time to put Flamengo 2-0 up brought a palpable sigh of relief.

Flamengo can out-football almost anyone at this Club World Cup. And they have plenty of been there, done that experience. They just need to ensure they make it count for 90 minutes. — Gab Marcotti

Players already feeling the heat (literally)

PASADENA, Calif. — Just imagine a heat so intense, it makes your toenails hurt. And if you’re thinking “well, that sounds unlikely…” well you didn’t play 90 minutes against the world’s best club team, Paris Saint-Germain, in the midday sun at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, did you?

Marcos Llorente’s complaint about conditions in Pasadena during the 4-0 loss may have been unexpectedly specific — “it’s impossible, a terrible heat. My toenails were hurting. I couldn’t stop [running], or start,” he told reporters in the mixed zone — but the Atlético right-back is far from alone. Even PSG coach Luis Enrique, who was otherwise delighted with his team’s comfortable win, said the game was “clearly impacted” by the heat. “It’s all very well to pick the kickoff times so that [games] are watched in Europe,” he jibed, “but the teams feel the effects of it.”

As for Atlético, it wasn’t their last midday appearance at the Rose Bowl. They’ll be back in Pasadena on June 23 for another lunchtime kickoff against Botafogo, in what’s now a likely must-win game if they want to make the knockout stage.

Over in Florida, where Real Madrid have been training in Palm Beach Gardens, it’s as much a question of humidity as heat. Madrid will make their tournament debut against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium, with 60% humidity forecast and temperatures of 91 degrees Fahrenheit. “It’s very hot,” Vinícius Júnior said on Sunday. “The game is at 3pm. It’s going to be tough.”

Just watch out for those toenails. — Alex Kirkland

Star player of the day

Pedro Neto looking sharp for Chelsea

Neto no doubt was the standout player for Enzo Marseca’s side as Chelsea kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over LAFC on Monday.

Coming in hot after winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal last week, the 25-year-old was able to score the Blues’ first goal by getting the ball from Nicolas Jackson on the flank, before sending defender Ryan Hollingshead to the floor with his turn and slotting his shot into the bottom corner.

If Chelsea looks to win this title in the United States, they will need to rely on the depth of their team, especially in the attack — now with the addition of new signing Liam Delap — and players like Neto will be absolutely vital. — Roberto Rojas

Match previews, odds for Tuesday

Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund (Philadelphia, Noon ET)

Odds (via ESPN BET): Fluminense (+450), Draw (+340), Dortmund (-190)

Like it or loathe it, the Club World Cup is full of intriguing games and Borussia Dortmund against Fluminense at MetLife Stadium is one of them. Fluminense were beaten Club World Cup finalists in 2023, while Dortmund reached the Champions League final as recently as 2024. One of the most interesting aspects of this tournaments is the ability to compare levels of teams and leagues and this pits Brazil against Germany. Dortmund are favourites after ending their domestic season strongly, but Fluminense — in the middle of the domestic campaign — will fancy their chances. — Dawson

River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Seattle, 3 p.m. ET)

Odds: River Plate (-180), Draw (+310), Urawa RD (+450)

We’ll be saying this a lot during this competition, but yes: this is the first time these two teams have ever met, and I must say that’s a fun thing in a competition like this to have such wildly diverging sides and soccer cultures colliding. The odds are tilted quite far in River Plate’s favor heading into their Group E opener, the Argentine side boasting several familiar faces — including former MLS star Sebastian Driussi and midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who is joining Real Madrid following his 18th birthday in August — and all the momentum. They’re still alive in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s top continental club competition, and finished second in the league’s Apertura, with 10 wins from 16 matches.

Their opponents, meanwhile, are ranked between Raja Casablanca and English minnows Plymouth Argyle in the Opta rankings (298th), a decent approximation of team strength in the world game. Much of Urawa’s hopes will fall on midfielder Ryoma Watanabe, who leads the team with six goals in the J.League so far this season, and former Brazil U20 star Matheus Savio, who has a team-high four assists. — James Tyler

Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (Orlando, 6 p.m. ET)

Odds: Ulsan HD (+200), Draw (+220), Sundowns (+140)

You can do a deeper dive on Mamelodi Sundowns and what they hope to get out of this Club World Cup here, but in the interim they are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the African Champions League. Given the dynamics of the group, on paper this is a must-win for both sides, so look out for Sundowns’ reliable striker Iqraam Rayners. Sundowns are nicknamed “the Brazilians” — partly for the football they try to play, partly for their bright Selecao-inspired jerseys — and they have a couple Brazilans that stand out too, like Lucas Ribeiro, who wears the No. 10 (as you’d expect).

Ulsan have been among the top-rated team in Asia for a while now and won the AFC Champions League in 2020. In addition to a strong core of national team players, they boast some imports to watch, above all veteran striker Erick Farias and midfield stalwart (and former Sweden international) Darijan Bojanic. — Marcotti

Monterrey vs. Inter Milan (Pasadena, 9 p.m. ET)

Odds: Monterrey (+550), Draw (+360), Inter (-220)

Monterrey enters the Club World Cup with a new head coach and an immense set of expectations as one of just two Liga MX representatives in the tournament. Following a disappointing Clausura campaign, finishing seventh before falling to Toluca in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, formert New York City FC, Flamengo and Galatasaray boss Domenec Torrent took the helm as head coach. Fans now expect the Spaniard to lead Monterrey to glory at the Club World Cup despite the difficult opponents of Group E.

Internazionale, on the other hand, debuts in the Club World Cup after coming second in the 2024-25 Serie A season. There’s a fresh face in the Inter dugout too, with Cristian Chivu taking the place of Simone Inzaghi, who left the role following the Italian side’s Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain. — Becherano