As James Horncastle said on the EuroLeagues podcast, there are heavyweights of the European game who are still backing Madrid to progress – including Champions League winners with AC Milan Alessandro Costacurta and Zvonimir Boban, and former Madrid boss Fabio Capello.

“Amazing things happen in football, amazing things happen at the Bernabeu,” said Horncastle. “I know this Real Madrid side has injuries, it has flaws, it is not balanced.

“I was not surprised to see in the Italian papers and on Italian TV, that when they were asked to predict who would reach the semi-finals, three pundits – Costacurta, Boban and Capello – still refused to go against Madrid.

“It still says a lot about Madrid’s reputation that it is not something you can take for granted that Arsenal will progress at the Bernabeu.”

But the omens are good for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.

Arsenal’s victory was the 12th time an English side have won by three or more goals in the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie, and every time the English side has gone through to the next round.

The Gunners also have a good record when leading after the first leg of a Champions League knockout match – they have progressed from six of the eight ties they have won the opening match.

Furthermore, they remain unbeaten against Real Madrid in European competition, with two wins and a draw, and have not conceded a single goal across their three meetings.