David Prescott is running the London Marathon to raise funds for Alzheimer's Research UK

The son of John Prescott is running the London Marathon to raise money for dementia research in memory of his father. The former deputy prime minister died at the age of 86 in November 2024 after living with Alzheimer’s disease for a number of years. David Prescott said as well as fundraising, he was taking part in the race to raise awareness of the condition. “It’s the biggest killer of people in the UK,” he said.

“For every one dementia researcher there’s four researchers looking into cancer research. “So there’s a big inequality in terms of funding and in terms of mindset,” said Mr Prescott.

David Prescott: Dementia research needs more money

Speaking on BBC Radio Humberside’s Breakfast Show, Mr Prescott admitted that he did not know much about the disease prior to his father’s illness. He said that dementia needed to be “put at the heart” of the new NHS 10-year plan. “We need to have the same vigour that we tackled Covid with,” he added. Lord Prescott was first elected as Labour MP for Hull East in 1970 and held the seat for almost 40 years. He served as deputy prime minister between 1997 and 2007. His funeral service at Hull Minster in January was attended by most of the Labour cabinet, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, who all gave eulogies.

John Prescott was a Labour Party stalwart who rose from being a steward on an ocean liner to serving as deputy prime minister for a record ten years